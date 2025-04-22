Emmanuel Found His Joy in Church and It’s Happy Ever After!

Sometimes, like Emmanuel, we go to church to pour out our frustrations to God. However, this fateful Sunday, those plans were quickly forgotten the moment he laid eyes on an angel named Joy.

It was as though the raging storm in his mind instantly calmed, and what followed was a peace he couldn’t quite explain — the kind only love could bring. That simple encounter sparked something special. What started as a birthday outing soon blossomed into a sweet love story. Now, as they count down to forever, their pre-wedding shoot beautifully captures the essence of their journey, a love story written with divine timing and sealed with joy (pun intended 😉).

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the Groom, Emmanuel:

It had been a rough business week, so when I walked into the church on Sunday all I wanted was to express my frustrations to God in the most respectful manner. My church had a membership structure in which we sat according to tribes. I was born in the month of April so I sat in the tribe of Judah. Looking just ahead, I saw a lady seated in a way I couldn’t describe. So distinctively beautiful and well carried in demure and class. I just couldn’t wait for the close of service so I could speak with her. As soon as the grace was shared I hurriedly walked up to her in the midst of her friends. It so happened that it was not just her birth month but In fact her birthday.

I offered to take her out on a small celebration but deep down I had a better plan, to give her my future and an expected end. 😂😂😂 I knew she was going to be my wife from that day and I am so glad we made it here eventually. We are both very dedicated to making things work despite challenges faced. Our differences are used as tools to create unity and peace by means of mutual respect in love. Don’t get it twisted. Love is indeed a beautiful thing.

