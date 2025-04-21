Connect with us

Governor Ademola Adeleke Pulled Up, Grooved & Gave the Best Marriage Advice at Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding

Governor Ademola Adeleke brought the party and the wisdom to Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding.

The moment Governor Ademola Adeleke arrived at the traditional wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux, the atmosphere lifted. You could tell, this was going to be a celebration to remember.

The Osun State Governor showed up in full celebratory spirit, bringing his well-loved energy to the festivities. He sang along to the music, moved to the beat with ease, and had guests grinning as he embraced the moment like it was his own family’s party.

And of course, he didn’t just dance. He also took a moment to speak to the newlyweds, offering thoughtful advice about staying close, communicating openly, and building a home filled with joy and understanding.

So if you’re lucky enough to have Governor Adeleke on the dance floor at your wedding, you’re not just celebrating love, you’re receiving a government-approved blessing.

Watch him in action below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

