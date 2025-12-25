Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Celebrate Rakeem’s First Christmas in Matching Pyjamas

It’s officially Christmas, which means one thing: your Instagram feed is about to be flooded with matching family pyjama photos. And you know what? We’re absolutely obsessed. Case in point: Priscilla Ojo just shared the cutest Christmas snaps with her husband Juma Jux and baby Rakeem, and we’re literally melting.

The trio are twinning in red-and-black buffalo plaid PJs that scream “festive family goals.” Priscilla looks stunning holding little Rakeem, who’s wearing the most adorable oversized Santa hat (seriously, it’s almost bigger than him!). Jux is right there beside them in his own Santa hat, and his smile says it all—this man is living his best dad life. Oh, and the Christmas tree behind them is absolutely gorgeous, decked out with red and silver ornaments, baubles, and all the tinsel you could dream of.

Here’s what we love most: this is Rakeem’s very first Christmas, which makes these photos even more precious. There’s something so genuine and sweet about seeing this little family celebrating together. And if you’re single and feeling a bit wistful scrolling through these? Same, girl, same. But hey, they’re also just really lovely photos that’ll make you smile.

