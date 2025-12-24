Adekunle Gold & Simi Are Expecting Another Baby!

Connect with us

Adekunle Gold and Simi are expecting baby number 2! The couple revealed the pregnancy in the ‘My Love Is the Same’ video featuring daughter Adejare.
The sweetest bit of news to land on Christmas Eve is that the Kosokos are growing their family. And if you’re wondering which Kosokos, we mean Adekunle Gold and Simi, one of music’s most loved couples.

The announcement came quietly and beautifully through the music video for Adekunle Gold’s song “My Love Is the Same,” a track from his latest album “Fuji.” Released today, the video features Simi making a gentle appearance, her baby bump clearly visible, confirming that the couple are expecting another child.

As fans already know, “My Love Is the Same” is a reassurance song addressed to Adekunle Gold’s daughter, Adejare. It centres on staying emotionally present even when life feels heavy. The song speaks to long days, work pressures, and financial strain, while holding on to the promise that love remains steady. Lines like “I dey with you don’t you worry” and “Baby my love is the same” underline that sense of constancy, even in uncertain moments.

Adejare features prominently in the video alongside her dad. We see them laughing, singing, heading out on little adventures and sharing ice cream. Then, towards the end, she runs into her mum’s arms. Simi appears in a white cropped tee and jeans, her bump on full display, as Adejare hugs her tightly. It’s a simple moment that says everything.

Yes, you guessed right. Adejare is about to become a big sister.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Adekunle Gold wrote, “No matter where I go, my home is the same… my love is the same. I’m grateful for my blessings and I’m grateful to be able to capture these moments with my favourite people in the world.”

A lovely surprise, and a Christmas gift wrapped in music, family and love.

