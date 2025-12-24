Serena Williams’ Sweet Words for Sister Venus as She Marries Andrea Preti

If there’s one thing Serena Williams will always do, it’s show up for her sister — and she did so with love, pride and the softest words as Venus Williams got married.

The tennis legend shared how it felt watching her older sister and “built-in best friend” marry actor Andrea Preti during a five-day wedding celebration in Palm Beach, Florida. Posting photos from the festivities on Instagram, Serena reflected on their shared journey and the moment Venus stepped into this new chapter of her life.

“My sister’s keeper. Venus, where do I even begin?” Serena wrote. “From the backyard courts to the biggest stages in the world, you’ve always led with grace, strength, and a heart bigger than any trophy. Watching you step into this next chapter surrounded by love felt like watching the sun rise…steady, powerful, and full of promise.”

She went on to speak about the bond they’ve shared for years. “You’ve been my built-in best friend, my protector, my teacher, and my reminder to always walk in purpose. Seeing you this happy, this loved, this radiant… it means everything to me.”

Serena ended her message with a toast to Venus and Andrea, adding, “To love, to partnership, to laughter, and to a lifetime of choosing each other every single day. I couldn’t be prouder to stand beside you, not just today, but always.”

And she truly stood beside her sister throughout the celebrations. Serena was present as Venus exchanged vows with Andrea and also hosted a yacht gathering for close family and friends as part of the wedding week.

“Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything,” Venus shared with Vogue. “We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends who were in town on the boat, and we were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other.”

Serena also gave fans a peek into her wedding-week looks. She wore a white strapless mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline and flowing cape, paired with pearl jewellery and pointed-toe heels. The all-white theme continued at the rehearsal dinner, where she opted for a tailored white suit worn over a lace bra. Other outfits included a maxi skirt and crop-top set for a pre-wedding dinner, a custom bodysuit inspired by Beyoncé’s 2016 “Sorry” music video for a night of lip-sync battles, and a light turquoise dress for the after-party.