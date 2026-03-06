Femi Dapson & Simi Sanya’s Red Pre-Wedding Photos | See Every Detail of the Shoot

People say red is the colour of love and after seeing Femi Dapson and Simi Sanya in these photos, we are not about to argue with that. These two showed up and made the whole thing look like a feeling, and now that they are legally married after their civil wedding ceremony, the photos feel even more worth sitting with. They have also confirmed that more looks are coming as they count down to their main wedding ceremony. We are taking notes and we are not moving.

Simi wore a floor-length red gown that was beaded from the halter neckline all the way to the floor, the crystals running in sweeping wave-like lines across the entire silhouette. Roses in the same deep red were applied at the bodice, the waist and the skirt, three-dimensional and full, sitting beautifully against all that beading. The neckline was a deep V halter, the fit stayed close to the body from top to bottom, and she accessorised with silver bracelets, long white nails and long black waves swept to one side. The blue contact lenses were the detail that pulled the whole look together in a way nobody was quite prepared for.

Femi matched the mood in deep burgundy, a sleeveless structured waistcoat and wide-leg trousers in the same rich tone, with a gold watch, a bracelet and dark brown shoes. He stood slightly behind Simi in the frame, turned away from the camera while she stood front and centre looking directly into it. The contrast between their poses, one looking in and one looking away, gave the image a tension that makes a photograph worth returning to.

