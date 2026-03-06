Connect with us

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Femi Dapson & Simi Sanya's Red Pre-Wedding Photos | See Every Detail of the Shoot

Culture Music Scoop

From Azonto to Wotowoto Seasoning — Five Ghanaian Songs to Celebrate Ghana at 69

Scoop Style

Joselyn Dumas Marked Ghana's 69th Independence Day in a Beaded Kente Corset Gown | See Photos

Beauty Scoop Style

Rema and Damson Idris Nominated for the 2026 Netizens Choice Most Handsome Men Alive

Music Scoop

Magic System's "Premier Gaou" Remix by Francis Mercier & Nitefreak Is Now Platinum in France

Inspired Scoop Sports

How Did Victoria Mboko Become WTA No. 10? The Full Rise of Congolese-Canadian Tennis's Newest Star

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Moses & Marie Bliss Celebrated Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary In Coordinated Suits!

Scoop Style

Juliet Ibrahim Turned 40 in a Head-to-Toe Pearl Gown & the Photos Are Genuinely Stunning!

Scoop Style

Viola Davis at the 32nd SAG Awards — the Emerald Gown, the "You Are Shining!" Moment & Everything in Between

Music Scoop Sports

Tems & Bukayo Saka Had a Studio Session at Abbey Road and Arsenal Says It Is "Landing Soon"

Scoop

Femi Dapson & Simi Sanya’s Red Pre-Wedding Photos | See Every Detail of the Shoot

Femi Dapson and Simi Sanya’s red pre-wedding shoot is a full fashion and love moment — Simi in a crystal-beaded floral gown and Femi in deep burgundy, counting down to their main wedding ceremony together. #meetthedapsons26
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Lifestyle influencer Simi Sanya in a crystal-beaded red gown and film producer Femi Dapson in a deep burgundy suit for their pre-wedding photo shoot.

Lifestyle influencer Simi Sanya in a crystal-beaded red gown and film producer Femi Dapson in a deep burgundy suit for their pre-wedding photo shoot. Photo Credit: Simi Sanya/Instagram

People say red is the colour of love and after seeing Femi Dapson and Simi Sanya in these photos, we are not about to argue with that. These two showed up and made the whole thing look like a feeling, and now that they are legally married after their civil wedding ceremony, the photos feel even more worth sitting with. They have also confirmed that more looks are coming as they count down to their main wedding ceremony. We are taking notes and we are not moving.

Simi wore a floor-length red gown that was beaded from the halter neckline all the way to the floor, the crystals running in sweeping wave-like lines across the entire silhouette. Roses in the same deep red were applied at the bodice, the waist and the skirt, three-dimensional and full, sitting beautifully against all that beading. The neckline was a deep V halter, the fit stayed close to the body from top to bottom, and she accessorised with silver bracelets, long white nails and long black waves swept to one side. The blue contact lenses were the detail that pulled the whole look together in a way nobody was quite prepared for.

Simi Sanya in a crystal-beaded red floral gown and Femi Dapson in a deep burgundy suit for their 2026 pre-wedding photo shoot.

Simi Sanya in a crystal-beaded red floral gown and Femi Dapson in a deep burgundy suit for their 2026 pre-wedding photo shoot. Photo Credit: Simi Sanya/Instagram

Femi matched the mood in deep burgundy, a sleeveless structured waistcoat and wide-leg trousers in the same rich tone, with a gold watch, a bracelet and dark brown shoes. He stood slightly behind Simi in the frame, turned away from the camera while she stood front and centre looking directly into it. The contrast between their poses, one looking in and one looking away, gave the image a tension that makes a photograph worth returning to.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SimiSoFineSoFly💎 (@simisanyaa)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php