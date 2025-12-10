Beyoncé, Venus Williams & Nicole Kidman Will Co-Chair the 2026 Met Gala

Beyoncé is officially returning to the Met Gala, this time as one of its co-chairs for the 2026 edition. The music icon, who last attended the event in 2016, will join actress Nicole Kidman, tennis champion Venus Williams and Anna Wintour in leading what is widely regarded as fashion’s most influential night.

The 2026 Gala will accompany the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s upcoming exhibition, “Costume Art,” curated by Andrew Bolton for the Costume Institute. The exhibition will examine the relationship between clothing and the body, focusing on how garments throughout history have shaped, framed and interacted with human form. It will be presented through thematic sections, including the “Naked Body,” “Classical Body,” “Anatomical Body,” “Pregnant Body,” and “Aging Body.”

“Costume Art” will bring together works from across the Met’s vast collection and garments spanning different eras. It is also set to be the first exhibition hosted in the museum’s newly built gallery space adjacent to the Great Hall. The show will run from 10 May 2026 to 10 January 2027.

The Met Gala, scheduled for Monday, 4 May 2026, will continue its role as a major fundraiser for the Met’s Costume Institute. While the dress code is yet to be announced, the host committee is already shaping up with notable names. Zoë Kravitz and fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello will serve as co-chairs of the committee, joined by figures such as Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Misty Copeland, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, Lisa, Teyana Taylor, Elizabeth Debicki and others. Additional members will be revealed as the event approaches.

Kidman and Williams both attended the 2024 edition of the Gala, while Beyoncé’s return marks a decade since her last appearance on the Met steps. With the trio now at the forefront of the 2026 event, the upcoming Gala is already attracting significant attention from across the fashion, entertainment and cultural spheres.