Omoni Oboli, Itele & Uchenna Mbunabo Lead YouTube’s 2025 Creators List | See the Full Line-Up

YouTube has just dropped its list of the Top 10 Nigerian Creators of 2025, and it’s a reminder of just how much storytelling, creativity, and pure talent is shaping our digital world. This year, Nollywood’s influence was impossible to miss. From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud skits, Nigerian creators kept us watching, sharing, and coming back for more.

Leading the pack is Omoni Oboli TV, the channel run by celebrated actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli. Her steady stream of romance drama content cemented her spot as Nigeria’s most-watched and most-searched creator of the year. Simply put: Nigerians stayed glued.

Close behind is Itelediconstudio, by actor and filmmaker, Itele d Icon, another Nollywood favourite known for its blockbuster-style series and engaging storylines. Together, these two channels reflect what many viewers have felt all year — Nollywood is not just thriving; it’s steering the culture.

YouTube revealed the list in a statement shared by Addy Awofisayo, the platform’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa. The announcement also comes with a brand-new “Recap” feature that lets users look back on their year on YouTube — the binge-watching, the learning, the guilty pleasures, all of it.

From comedy to classic storytelling, creators across the country shaped the conversation in 2025. The rise of independent filmmakers, skitmakers, and online series creators shows how audiences are choosing fresh, homegrown content.

Here’s the full list of YouTube’s Top 10 Nigerian Creators of 2025: