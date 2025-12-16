Omoni Oboli, Biodun Stephen, Uche Pedro and Others Champion Gender-Equitable Storytelling in Nigeria

Gender equity and gender equality are two terms that are often mistaken for one another. Both concepts converge in their aim to eliminate barriers and ensure equal opportunities for men and women, but they diverge in the ways they offer these opportunities.

By definition, gender equality is a movement that seeks to achieve equal access to rights, responsibilities, and opportunities for all, regardless of gender. This includes access to the same economic resources and opportunities, as well as the right to make decisions for oneself. Gender equity, on the other hand, takes the varying circumstances, privileges, and disadvantages of all genders into consideration and seeks to ensure that everyone gets equal shots at success and happiness.

Gender equity, as a concept, emphasizes fairness; it recognizes the differences that exist between genders in terms of challenges and experiences and seeks to provide more balanced and inclusive solutions to these challenges. Unlike gender equality, which offers identical solutions to the different problems faced by men and women, gender equity provides gender-specific solutions.

The CChub launched the “Champions Project“, earlier this year, a pioneering initiative empowering 12 accomplished creators to drive social change through gender equitable storytelling. This groundbreaking project is the first of its kind in Nigeria, aiming to catalyze a cultural shift in the creator ecosystem.

The Champions Project is built on the understanding that representation matters, and that diverse stories have the power to inspire, educate, and transform. The 12 champions, selected from a competitive pool of applicants, will participate in a comprehensive program that includes:

– Attending the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival, engaging with industry leaders and thought-provoking films that showcase diverse narratives

– Teaching workshops, sharing their expertise and empowering the next generation of creators to tell their own stories

– Hosting roundtables, fostering dialogue and collaboration on gender equitable storytelling and its impact on society

– Speaking at events, amplifying their voices and inspiring audiences to rethink their assumptions

What sets this project apart is its focus on intersectionality – the champions will explore how gender equity intersects with other critical issues such as culture, identity, and social justice. By examining these complexities, they will create a ripple effect, influencing their communities and the broader society.

“The Champions Project is a critical step towards a more inclusive media landscape, and we are thrilled to support these talented individuals as they become ambassadors of change.”- Ojoma Ochai Executive Director CCHub.

The champions will not only enhance their own skills and networks but also contribute to a broader cultural shift towards more inclusive and representative storytelling. Their work will be showcased on our social media platforms, and we invite media outlets, industry professionals, and the general public to follow their journey and join the conversation.

The12 champions are:

1. Uche Pedro

Uche Pedro is a Nigerian media tech influencer and the founder and CEO of BellaNaija, one of the largest lifestyle brands in Africa. BellaNaija has grown from a personal blog into a major media platform covering entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, and culture. In 2024, she launched the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign in collaboration with The She Tank, which sparked conversations around economic empowerment for women in Nigeria.

2. Stephanie Linus

Stephanie Linus is an acclaimed Nollywood actress who has starred in over 90 films. Beyond acting, Linus is a passionate advocate for gender equity and women’s rights. She is the founder of the Extended Hands and Hope Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides healthcare for vulnerable women and girls and also supports initiatives that empower them and improve their quality of life. She has repeatedly used her platform to raise awareness of gender-based challenges faced by women and girls, and has written and produced several short films that tackle these issues.

3. Biodun Stephen

Biodun Stephen is a Nigerian director, writer, and producer known for her work in romantic drama and comedy films. In 2025, Stephen partnered with the Women in the Arts Collective to support the Female Representation & Advancement in Media (FRAME) incubator and accelerator, which champions greater gender equity and inclusion in the Nigerian film and media industry while providing mentorship and resources for emerging female filmmakers.

4. Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli is a Nigerian actress, producer, and filmmaker widely known for her versatility. Aside from acting, she is also a humanitarian advocate who founded an organization that supports underprivileged women and girls in Nigeria. The Omoni Oboli Foundation organizes initiatives that provide food and relief for women and children in need, as well as mentorship and empowerment programs targeted at women.

5. Ajoke Silva

Ajoke Silva is a seasoned actress, director, and businesswoman who has remained prominent in Nollywood since the early 1990s. Silva is also known for her philanthropy and advocacy, particularly in supporting the empowerment of women through education and training. Additionally, she has served as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, leading campaigns against human trafficking and proposing initiatives to support ailing actors in the film industry.

6. Tola Olatunji

Tola Olatunji is a Nigerian-born film director, producer, and screenwriter. The award-winning director has received recognition in both Africa and the United States for his compelling films. Beyond filmmaking, Olatunji is the founder of the PressPlay Film Festival and the Every Story Begins With PressPlay non-profit. These organizations are dedicated to nurturing emerging talent in the film industry by providing training, guidance, and support.

7. Jason Abaga

Jason Abaga is a songwriter, poet, and scriptwriter who is passionate about African culture and expression. Abaga uses his creative expertise to inspire women in film and media by offering mentorship and opportunities. He was one of four facilitators of the Female Representation and Advancement in Media (FRAME) program in 2025, and he continues to facilitate conversations around the portrayal of gender norms in Nigerian media.

8. Falalu Dorayi

Falalu Dorayi is a Nigerian film director, producer, and screenwriter whose work has helped shape modern Hausa cinema. Dorayi has used platforms such as YouTube to reach wider audiences and remain relevant with the times. He has directed multiple films and mentored filmmakers, contributing to the development and longevity of the Hausa film industry. He remains one of the most influential figures in Northern Nigerian cinema.

9. Nadine Ibrahim

Nadine Ibrahim is a British-Nigerian director and filmmaker who creates compelling films and documentaries that shed light on marginalized and underrepresented voices while exploring diverse cultural identities. Her work delves into themes of culture and identity among modern Northern Nigerians. Through her company, Naliamedia, she continues to produce films that promote better representation for overlooked communities, particularly women.

10. Jola Ayeye

Jola Ayeye is a Nigerian screenwriter, media personality, and podcaster. She is the founder of Salt & Truth, a film production company, and is widely known as the co-host of the I Said What I Said podcast, one of the most popular podcasts on the continent. Ayeye is also a founding member of the Feminist Coalition, a Nigerian feminist group that advocates for gender equity and women’s rights. She uses her platforms to promote the empowerment of women.

11. Shimataver Igbawua

Shimataver Igbawua is an independent Nigerian filmmaker and storyteller. He was selected for the British Council’s Film Lab Africa Program, and his short film Salamatu’s Rhapsody was screened in London and Lagos. Igbawua is one of many Nigerian creatives supporting initiatives that advance gender-equitable storytelling.

12. Daniel Ochuko

Daniel Ochuko is a Nigerian food and lifestyle content creator who shares cooking videos and recipes on online platforms. His following has grown considerably since he began posting content on Instagram in 2018. Ochuko has worked with notable brands such as Maltina and Knorr through sponsorships and ambassador partnerships. He continues to share recipes and lifestyle content with his audience, blending his culinary skills with storytelling.

For more information on the Champions Project and to stay updated on their work, please follow @cchubcreative @entertainmentandmediahubs

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Champions Project