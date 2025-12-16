Foodie in Lagos Festival 2025 Is Bringing the Ultimate Food, Music & Family Experience This December

If there’s one thing Lagos does exceptionally well in December, it’s turning food, culture and celebration into an unforgettable experience and the Foodie in Lagos Festival 2025 is set to be right at the heart of it.

Taking place on Wednesday, December 17 and Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Encourage Park, Ikoyi, the two-day festival promises a vibrant blend of food, drinks, music, shopping and family-friendly fun – all curated by Foodie in Lagos, one of Nigeria’s food and lifestyle platforms.

A Celebration of Food, Lagos-Style

At its core, the Foodie in Lagos Festival is a celebration of the city’s diverse food culture. From beloved local favourites to innovative new brands, attendees can expect a wide range of food vendors serving everything from street food classics to elevated comfort dishes, desserts, coffee, cocktails and refreshing drinks.

Whether you’re coming to eat your way through the day or discover new food brands to fall in love with, the festival is designed to offer something for every kind of foodie.

More Than Just Food

Beyond the food, the festival delivers a full lifestyle experience. Guests can enjoy live DJ sets, curated shopping experiences, brand activations, games and relaxed outdoor vibes that make it easy to spend the entire day with friends and family.

Foodie in Lagos will also be introducing Tinsel Town, a magical Christmas village. For families, there’s a dedicated kids’ zone, creator club zone, interactive activities and hands-on experiences like a Kids Pizza Making Class, making it a genuinely child-friendly event – a rarity during the busy Detty December season.

A Lagos December Tradition in the Making

Founded by lifestyle creator Tai Kamson, Foodie in Lagos has spent over a decade spotlighting the city’s food scene. The festival brings that community to life offline, creating a space where food lovers, families, creatives and brands can connect in a fun, accessible and festive environment.

With Lagos in full holiday mode, the Foodie in Lagos Festival offers a refreshing alternative to nightlife-only events – a daytime-to-evening celebration that everyone can enjoy.

Event Details

Venue: Encourage Park, Ikoyi

Dates: Wednesday & Thursday, December 17–18, 2025

Time: 12 PM – 9 PM daily

Tickets: Available on EventPorte – https://www.eventporte.com/filfest and bio of @foodieinlagos



If you’re looking for where food, fun and festive vibes meet this December, the Foodie in Lagos Festival 2025 is one event you’ll want on your calendar.

