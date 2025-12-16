Martell On The Move: Audacity Takes Flight Across Lagos With The Swift Ascendant And Martell Voyager

The international prestige cognac, Martell, continues its legacy of audacity with the unveiling of two monumental experiences, The Swift Ascendant and The Martell Voyager, under its bold new campaign, Martell On The Move.

Together, these unveilings mark a defining moment for Martell, a celebration of audacity in constant motion, where art meets exploration. From the Martell Box to the Martell Tower, the journey now continues with Martell On The Move.

The Swift Ascendant: Experience the Wings of Audacity

Standing14 feet tall, The Swift Ascendant, a monumental sculpture created in collaboration with renowned Nigerian contemporary artist Dotun Popoola, featured by CNN in 2024, represents the next evolution of Martell’s audacious journey.

Created entirely from recycled metal, the piece transforms discarded materials into a soaring emblem of renewal. It’s a striking fusion of art, sustainability, and cultural expression, symbolizing Martell’s belief that true refinement comes from reinvention, and that luxury today must be both bold and responsible.

Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, shared:

“The Swift Ascendant is a living expression of Martell’s audacious spirit, a reminder that purpose and creativity can move together. In partnering with Dotun Popoola, we’ve transformed waste into wonder, showing that meaning and mastery define the new language of luxury.”

Michael Ehindero, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, commented:

“The Swift Ascendant and The Martell Voyager together symbolize motion, Martell’s relentless pursuit of new horizons. As a brand, we’ve owned the land and the sky; now, we take to the land and sea. This is Martell’s audacious evolution, one that connects art, culture, and creativity in powerful, meaningful ways.”

Dotun Popoola, artist and creator of The Swift Ascendant, added:

“Every piece of metal in this sculpture has lived another life before this one. It’s a story of rebirth, proof that creativity and sustainability can coexist beautifully. Seeing it unveiled alongside The Martell Voyager is witnessing audacity in motion.”

The Martell Voyager: Make Waves with Audacity

On the same evening, Martell extended its audacity beyond land to the seas with the unveiling of The Martell Voyager, a first-of-its-kind floating experience designed to bring Martell’s sophistication to Lagos’ waterways. Illuminated against the night sky, Martell Voyager invites Nigerians to “Make Waves with Audacity,” a bold expression of discovery, craftsmanship, and celebration that reflects Martell’s drive to push boundaries and reimagine luxury experiences.

As the Swift Ascendant begins its journey across cities, audiences are encouraged to spot the installation when it appears and share their sightings online as it continues its bold artistic path through Abuja, Port Harcourt, and additional destinations yet to be revealed.

From 22nd November to 31st December 2025, the Martell Voyager will embark on a 30-day journey across Lagos, sailing through Lulu,Mako, Lagos Motor Boat Club, King Fisher and Terra Foam.

From land to sea, Martell On The Move is a tribute to those who dare to look higher, think deeper, and live audaciously.

Join the journey. Spot and share images of The Swift Ascendant and the Martell Voyager when you see them. Follow the Wings of Audacity. Make Waves with Audacity.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

About Martell

Founded in 1715 by Jean Martell, the House of Martell is the oldest of the great cognac houses and a symbol of audacity, mastery, and refinement. For over three centuries, Martell has celebrated those who dare to move differently, guided by curiosity, courage, and the pursuit of excellence. At the heart of the House stands The Swift, Martell’s timeless emblem of freedom, vision, and forward motion. It represents a spirit that never stands still, a commitment to rise above convention and redefine what refinement means in every era.

From the iconic Martell XO to the boundary-breaking Martell Blue Swift, every creation reflects a legacy of craftsmanship and an invitation to live boldly, purposefully, and with audacity. For more information, visit martell.com or follow @martellnigeria

