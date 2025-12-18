The Oscars Will Stream Live on YouTube Worldwide Beginning 2029

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is shaking up one of the world’s most iconic award shows. Starting in 2029, the Oscars will stream exclusively on YouTube, securing global rights through 2033. ABC will continue to broadcast the ceremony through 2028, marking the 100th Oscars — a historic milestone for the network and the event itself.

“The Academy is an international organisation, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Lynette Howell Taylor.

YouTube will host the Oscars in a way that makes the ceremony accessible to everyone, anywhere. The platform will stream the full experience live, including red-carpet coverage, the Governors Awards, and the nominations announcements. Audio tracks in multiple languages and closed captioning will ensure that viewers around the world can join the celebration. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan described the Oscars as “one of our essential cultural institutions” and said the move will “inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

The decision signals a seismic shift in Hollywood. The Oscars have been a staple of broadcast television since 1976, with ABC airing the ceremony for more than five decades. While television ratings have dipped in recent years, younger audiences increasingly tune in via streaming devices, mobile phones, and online platforms. By moving to YouTube, the Academy is adapting to how people consume entertainment today, ensuring the Oscars reach a wider, more global audience.

For viewers, this means free, worldwide access to the full Oscars experience, from the glamour of the red carpet to behind-the-scenes moments and exclusive Academy content. The move also opens the door for new ways to engage with the awards, potentially including interactive features, live reactions, and content tailored for YouTube’s massive, diverse audience.