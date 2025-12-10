Connect with us

Omoni Oboli Is YouTube Nigeria’s Top Content Creator for 2025!

YouTube Nigeria has recognised Omoni Oboli as the country’s top content creator of 2025, highlighting her films and growing digital influence.
Actress and content creator Omoni Oboli has claimed the top spot as YouTube Nigeria’s Content Creator of the Year 2025, marking another milestone in her flourishing career.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Oboli expressed her gratitude to God, describing the recognition as a moment of shock and joy. “To my God, the real Odogwu Silencer, thank you for this validation,” she wrote. “When YouTube called to tell me the news, I was genuinely shocked. They asked why and said, you captured hearts this year, the algorithms don’t lie.”

Oboli went on to thank her team, family, and fans for their support, dedicating the award to her partner Tomi Adeoye and her loved ones, who have been instrumental in her journey. “Besties, this one is for you. Thank you for taking our baby channel all the way to number one. My heart is overflowing with gratitude @tomesadeoye let’s go partner,” she added.

Reflecting on the year, Oboli shared: “Every milestone, every breakthrough, every open door, I owe it all to you — my cast, my crews and my beautiful besties. Thank you for every view, every like, every comment, every share, every post and every recommendation. You are the wind beneath our wings and I love you deeply.”

2025 has indeed been a remarkable year for Omoni Oboli TV. Her hit movie, “Love In Every Word,” released nine months ago, has amassed over 30 million views. The excitement continued with the sequel, “Love In Every Word: The Wedding,” released just a month ago, already surpassing 18 million views.

 

