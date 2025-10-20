Nollywood
Style, Culture and Love Take Centre Stage at “Love In Every Word: The Wedding” Premiere
It was all colour, style and sweet couple moments at Omoni Oboli’s Love In Every Word: The Wedding premiere.
Last night’s premiere of “Love In Every Word: The Wedding” was a delightful celebration of culture, fashion, and style. You had to be there. The cast arrived looking every bit the royalty they are, while the guests embraced the theme with the elegance and flair we’ve come to expect.
The room glowed with colour — green, red, gold, blue — sewn into dresses, corsets, wrappers, babas, agbadas, and geles, each piece adorned with its own touch of creativity. Nigerians truly have a way of turning fashion into an art form.
Omoni Oboli, the producer herself, looked stunning in a corseted top beautifully detailed with purple and gold sequins. The look came together with a matching wrapper, a striking gele, and a handbag to complete it.
And then there was the charming couple, Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus, who once again gave us something to smile about. Their coordinated looks were elegant and full of chemistry — the same kind that made their proposal photos so memorable.
Everyone arrived ready to impress, and the night was a true feast for fashion lovers.
Here are some of our favourite looks from the evening.
Omoni Oboli
View this post on Instagram
Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus
View this post on Instagram
Bambam Adebuniyan
View this post on Instagram
Chizzy Alichi-Mbah
View this post on Instagram
Ayomide Iwasokun
View this post on Instagram
Sandra Okunzuwa
View this post on Instagram
Sophia Chisom
View this post on Instagram