Style, Culture and Love Take Centre Stage at "Love In Every Word: The Wedding" Premiere

Bambam Adenibuyan Served Cultural Glamour at "Love In Every Word: The Wedding" Premiere

Martell’s Swift Diaries Reveals What Makes Timini Egbuson a Swift One

Daniel Etim-Effiong’s Directorial Debut, The Herd, Set to Hit Cinemas Nationwide

Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong Made Love Look So Good at "The Herd" Premiere

Afrobeats Meets Nollywood: Judith Audu & Switch Visual Begin Production on Musical Drama "Evi"

Have a First Look at Ini Edo’s "A Very Dirty Christmas" Coming This Holiday Season

1920s Glamour Gets a Nigerian Twist at the "Gingerrr" Premiere | See All the Stunning Looks

Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo & Femi Jacobs Star in Pan-African Thriller "3 Cold Dishes" | Watch the Trailer

My Father’s Shadow Nigerian Premiere Draws Star-Studded Crowd | Here Are The Highlights

It was all colour, style and sweet couple moments at Omoni Oboli’s Love In Every Word: The Wedding premiere.
Last night’s premiere of “Love In Every Word: The Wedding” was a delightful celebration of culture, fashion, and style. You had to be there. The cast arrived looking every bit the royalty they are, while the guests embraced the theme with the elegance and flair we’ve come to expect.

The room glowed with colour — green, red, gold, blue — sewn into dresses, corsets, wrappers, babas, agbadas, and geles, each piece adorned with its own touch of creativity. Nigerians truly have a way of turning fashion into an art form.

Omoni Oboli, the producer herself, looked stunning in a corseted top beautifully detailed with purple and gold sequins. The look came together with a matching wrapper, a striking gele, and a handbag to complete it.

And then there was the charming couple, Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus, who once again gave us something to smile about. Their coordinated looks were elegant and full of chemistry — the same kind that made their proposal photos so memorable.

Everyone arrived ready to impress, and the night was a true feast for fashion lovers.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the evening.

Omoni Oboli

 

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus

 

Bambam Adebuniyan

Chizzy Alichi-Mbah

 

Ayomide Iwasokun

 

Sandra Okunzuwa

 

Sophia Chisom

 

