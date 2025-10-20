Style, Culture and Love Take Centre Stage at “Love In Every Word: The Wedding” Premiere

Last night’s premiere of “Love In Every Word: The Wedding” was a delightful celebration of culture, fashion, and style. You had to be there. The cast arrived looking every bit the royalty they are, while the guests embraced the theme with the elegance and flair we’ve come to expect.

The room glowed with colour — green, red, gold, blue — sewn into dresses, corsets, wrappers, babas, agbadas, and geles, each piece adorned with its own touch of creativity. Nigerians truly have a way of turning fashion into an art form.

Omoni Oboli, the producer herself, looked stunning in a corseted top beautifully detailed with purple and gold sequins. The look came together with a matching wrapper, a striking gele, and a handbag to complete it.

And then there was the charming couple, Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus, who once again gave us something to smile about. Their coordinated looks were elegant and full of chemistry — the same kind that made their proposal photos so memorable.

Everyone arrived ready to impress, and the night was a true feast for fashion lovers.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the evening.

Omoni Oboli

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus

Bambam Adebuniyan

Chizzy Alichi-Mbah

Ayomide Iwasokun

Sandra Okunzuwa

Sophia Chisom