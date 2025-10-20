Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Bambam Adenibuyan Served Cultural Glamour at "Love In Every Word: The Wedding" Premiere

Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Martell’s Swift Diaries Reveals What Makes Timini Egbuson a Swift One

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong Made Love Look So Good at "The Herd" Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Tiwa Savage Keeps It Real on OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz | Watch

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Offset Shuts Down The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel with Style & Swagger

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Afrobeats Meets Nollywood: Judith Audu & Switch Visual Begin Production on Musical Drama "Evi"

Movies & TV Scoop

All the Drama, Glitz & Moments from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 Finale Week

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz Features Seyi Shay Sharing Stories Behind the Music & Life

Movies & TV Scoop

Faith Adewale Just Got Disqualified from Big Brother Naija Season 10!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Tony Goldwyn Lights Up the Spirit Tunnel & Chats "Scandal" with Jennifer Hudson

Movies & TV

Bambam Adenibuyan Served Cultural Glamour at “Love In Every Word: The Wedding” Premiere

“Achalugo, clock it” — Bambam’s red and akwete look at the Love In Every Word: The Wedding premiere was cultural, confident, and stylishly modern.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Odogwu baby, clock it! We mean clock it, because Bambam Adenibuyan just gave us a cultural look rich in fashion and style that deserves a moment of appreciation.

If you haven’t heard yet, here’s the scoop. The premiere of the romantic comedy “Love In Every Word: The Wedding” held yesterday, and it was a beautiful night of fashion and film. The movie, produced by Omoni Oboli, is the sequel to “Love In Every Word,” which starred Bambam and Uzor Arukwe as the lead characters and love interests. It’s also the film that gave us the now-iconic lines — “Achalugo, I will marry you,” and “Odogwu paranaran.”

The sequel continues the story with the wedding, and for its premiere, everyone showed up looking their absolute best. But first, let’s talk about Achalugo herself — Bambam — who stole the spotlight in a dress that beautifully merged tradition with glamour. She wore a corseted red sequinned top paired with an akwete wrapper featuring bold geometric prints in red, yellow, blue, and white. The wrapper’s tessellated pattern and fringe detail added a striking finish that felt both cultural and current.

Her look was completed with a deep red structured gele, layers of coral beads on her neck, ears, and wrists, and that confident pose that said, “I know exactly what I’m doing.”

Did we hear you say “Odogwu baby, clock it” again? We agree.

See more photos below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php