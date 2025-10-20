Bambam Adenibuyan Served Cultural Glamour at “Love In Every Word: The Wedding” Premiere

Odogwu baby, clock it! We mean clock it, because Bambam Adenibuyan just gave us a cultural look rich in fashion and style that deserves a moment of appreciation.

If you haven’t heard yet, here’s the scoop. The premiere of the romantic comedy “Love In Every Word: The Wedding” held yesterday, and it was a beautiful night of fashion and film. The movie, produced by Omoni Oboli, is the sequel to “Love In Every Word,” which starred Bambam and Uzor Arukwe as the lead characters and love interests. It’s also the film that gave us the now-iconic lines — “Achalugo, I will marry you,” and “Odogwu paranaran.”

The sequel continues the story with the wedding, and for its premiere, everyone showed up looking their absolute best. But first, let’s talk about Achalugo herself — Bambam — who stole the spotlight in a dress that beautifully merged tradition with glamour. She wore a corseted red sequinned top paired with an akwete wrapper featuring bold geometric prints in red, yellow, blue, and white. The wrapper’s tessellated pattern and fringe detail added a striking finish that felt both cultural and current.

Her look was completed with a deep red structured gele, layers of coral beads on her neck, ears, and wrists, and that confident pose that said, “I know exactly what I’m doing.”

Did we hear you say “Odogwu baby, clock it” again? We agree.

See more photos below