From ‘Love In Every Word’ to ‘Seasoned Love’: 5 Times Omoni Oboli Gave Us Unforgettable Romance

If you haven’t seen ‘Love In Every Word,’ Omoni Oboli’s latest and most talked-about film, have you really been around? Have you even been on social media?

Everywhere you turn, people are raving about it. If you haven’t watched it yet, you might just be catching a serious case of FOMO. But beyond the hype, the film truly delivers. Uzor Arukwe steals hearts with his confidence, sweeping Chioma (BamBam Adebuniyan) off her feet with his charm, wealth, and unwavering devotion. And then there’s BamBam herself, captivating us with her grace and making us believe in love all over again.

We know you’ve probably watched it more than once, and we don’t blame you. But while ‘Love In Every Word’ is having its well-deserved moment, there are other Omoni Oboli films you should add to your watchlist.

If you’re in the mood for a binge-worthy lineup, we’ve rounded up five of her films that are just as compelling.

Love In Every Word

Written by Mfon–Abasi Michael Inyang, this film is a beautifully told love story. In a fast-moving world where ambition often takes centre stage, two souls from different worlds collide in an unexpected encounter. As emotions build and cultural differences come into play, they must face their fears and navigate societal expectations. When the opportunity for something real presents itself, they have to decide whether to take the leap or let their differences push them apart.

Seasoned Love

Iyke, a successful CEO, and Tomi, a local cook, find themselves drawn to each other despite their different backgrounds. Their love story unfolds amidst family pressures, personal struggles, and unexpected twists. Starring Eso Dike, BamBam, Cynthia Clarke, Obichi Marshall, and Jummai Umahi, this film offers an emotional journey filled with warmth and romance.

Breaking the Rules

Adanna Dike is a woman on a mission, determined to rise through the ranks of her family’s business empire. As she fights to make her mark, an unexpected connection with the charismatic Leo forces her to rethink everything. With ambition pulling her in one direction and love in another, she must decide which battles are worth fighting and which compromises are worth making.

Trouble Next Door

Lisa moves to Lagos for a fresh start but quickly finds herself caught in a housing scam. Struggling to find stability, she clashes with Liam, her infuriatingly confident neighbour. As circumstances force them to spend more time together, Lisa begins to see a side of him she never expected. In a city full of surprises, she must decide whether trouble is always something to avoid or if it can sometimes lead to something good.

Meet the Parents

Gina and Bolu’s chance encounter sparks a connection that neither of them sees coming. As their relationship develops, they find themselves caught in a web of family secrets and miscommunications. Against the backdrop of the festive season, they must navigate love, forgiveness, and the delicate balance between past and future.