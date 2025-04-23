Connect with us

BamBam Adebuniyan Is the Birthday Queen in Red | See Her Photos

Mark Your Calendars! Falz's 6th Studio Album 'The Feast' is Coming Soon

Matthias & Matthew Busoye Share the Story Behind Their First Class Graduation

Maraji Is Expecting Baby No. 3 & Her Announcement Is the Funniest Yet

Governor Ademola Adeleke Pulled Up, Grooved & Gave the Best Marriage Advice at Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding

Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist to Headline Stade de France & It Was Epic! Watch Highlights

64 Hours, Guinness World Record! Tunde Onakoya & Shawn Martinez Take Chess History to New Heights

This Dress! Talk About Priscilla Ojo's Bridal Perfection

Priscilla Ojo in a Dreamy Gown & Juma Jux in Sharp Tux: Their White Wedding Looks Are Everything

The Ladies Came in Blush, Beige & Big Fascinators for Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s White Wedding

BamBam celebrates another year with a striking red look and an honest note on the journey of becoming and evolving.
Photo Credit: BamBam/Instagram

“A little older? Maybe. But honestly… I feel younger, lighter, freer,” Bamike Adebuniyan says as she celebrates her birthday today. Fondly known as BamBam, and more recently as Achalugo, thanks to her role in the hit YouTube movie ‘Love in Every Word,’ the Nollywood star is full of gratitude for another trip around the sun.

And what’s a birthday without a photoshoot? For this year’s celebration, BamBam pulls out all the stops in a stunning red gown. The dress features an off-the-shoulder neckline with long sleeves and a beautifully draped bust. The bottom half is a high-waisted, fitted maxi skirt that flows to the floor.

Her hair is styled in a sleek ponytail, and she looks absolutely beautiful. Alongside the photos from her shoot, she shared a caption reflecting on her journey so far:

This year, I’m walking in alignment mind, body, and spirit. I’ve laughed, cried, grown, and shed. I’ve become more of me and that’s the real gift.

Every scar, every smile, every lesson has shaped this woman standing here today. I’m proud of her. I love her. And I’m so excited for what’s coming.

Here’s to grace, glow, softness, power, and divine timing.
Happy birthday to me, may this next chapter be my boldest, brightest, and most beautiful yet. 🎂

Scroll down to see more stunning photos and a sweet video of BamBam blowing out her birthday candles.

