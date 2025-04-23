BamBam Adebuniyan Is the Birthday Queen in Red | See Her Photos

“A little older? Maybe. But honestly… I feel younger, lighter, freer,” Bamike Adebuniyan says as she celebrates her birthday today. Fondly known as BamBam, and more recently as Achalugo, thanks to her role in the hit YouTube movie ‘Love in Every Word,’ the Nollywood star is full of gratitude for another trip around the sun.

And what’s a birthday without a photoshoot? For this year’s celebration, BamBam pulls out all the stops in a stunning red gown. The dress features an off-the-shoulder neckline with long sleeves and a beautifully draped bust. The bottom half is a high-waisted, fitted maxi skirt that flows to the floor.

Her hair is styled in a sleek ponytail, and she looks absolutely beautiful. Alongside the photos from her shoot, she shared a caption reflecting on her journey so far:

This year, I’m walking in alignment mind, body, and spirit. I’ve laughed, cried, grown, and shed. I’ve become more of me and that’s the real gift. Every scar, every smile, every lesson has shaped this woman standing here today. I’m proud of her. I love her. And I’m so excited for what’s coming. Here’s to grace, glow, softness, power, and divine timing.

Happy birthday to me, may this next chapter be my boldest, brightest, and most beautiful yet. 🎂

Scroll down to see more stunning photos and a sweet video of BamBam blowing out her birthday candles.

