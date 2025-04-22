Mark Your Calendars! Falz’s 6th Studio Album ‘The Feast’ is Coming Soon

Ready to feast? No need to bring your cutlery. Just take a seat at the table Falz the Bahd Guy is setting. His new album, ‘The Feast,’ is almost ready to be served, with a release date locked in for 30 May.

The rapper made the big reveal today with a video that’s as creative as it is entertaining. In it, Falz is seen setting up a dining table, complete with plates, wine glasses and all the trimmings. Then, he places a large covered dish at the centre of the table, lifts the lid, and instead of food, a date appears: 30 05 25. That’s when the feast begins.

In the message accompanying the video, Falz shared that he’s been working on this project for quite a while and is thrilled to finally serve it to fans. He signs off with a simple, “Thank you for your patience.”

And it’s evident the fans have been waiting. Under the post, some comments read, “Thanks for the date. We have been hungry,” while another says, “Finally ooo, make we chop.”

‘The Feast’ will be Falz sixth studio album, following ‘BAHD‘,’ which dropped in 2022.

So, are you ready to dig in? Watch the announcement video below and get your appetite ready.