Connect with us

Music Scoop

Mark Your Calendars! Falz's 6th Studio Album 'The Feast' is Coming Soon

Music

Who’s Your 'You4Me'? Tiwa Savage Just Gave Us a Love Anthem

Music

Fvreign Taps Into Afrobeats & Dancehall in New Release 'Feeling You'

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist to Headline Stade de France & It Was Epic! Watch Highlights

Music Scoop Style

The Stills from Ayra Starr’s 'All the Love' New Video Are a Whole Mood

BN TV Music

Doechii's 'Anxiety' Music Video Is Equal Parts Trippy and Empowering | Watch

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Juma Jux Just Made the Sweetest Wedding Song 'God Design' for Priscilla Ojo

Music Scoop

Davido’s '5IVE' Will Have You Dancing, Singing & Living for Afrobeats | Listen

Music Promotions

Discover Big Banju's Emotion-Driven New Single; Ada!

Events Music Scoop

It’s Happening! Chike, Qing Madi, Flavour & More Set to Perform at The Headies 2025

Music

Mark Your Calendars! Falz’s 6th Studio Album ‘The Feast’ is Coming Soon

Falz just announced his new album ‘The Feast,’ dropping May 30, and it already feels like a big moment.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Falz/Instagram

Ready to feast? No need to bring your cutlery. Just take a seat at the table Falz the Bahd Guy is setting. His new album, ‘The Feast,’ is almost ready to be served, with a release date locked in for 30 May.

The rapper made the big reveal today with a video that’s as creative as it is entertaining. In it, Falz is seen setting up a dining table, complete with plates, wine glasses and all the trimmings. Then, he places a large covered dish at the centre of the table, lifts the lid, and instead of food, a date appears: 30 05 25. That’s when the feast begins.

In the message accompanying the video, Falz shared that he’s been working on this project for quite a while and is thrilled to finally serve it to fans. He signs off with a simple, “Thank you for your patience.”

And it’s evident the fans have been waiting. Under the post, some comments read, “Thanks for the date. We have been hungry,” while another says, “Finally ooo, make we chop.”

‘The Feast’ will be Falz sixth studio album, following ‘BAHD‘,’ which dropped in 2022.

So, are you ready to dig in? Watch the announcement video below and get your appetite ready.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php