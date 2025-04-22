Who’s Your ‘You4Me’? Tiwa Savage Just Gave Us a Love Anthem

Connect with us

In her new single ‘You4Me,’ Tiwa Savage taps into her soft side with a soulful ode to being deeply seen, wanted, and chosen. It’s the soundtrack for your late-night love confessions.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: Tiwa Savage/X

Where are all the lovers? Tiwa Savage, the queen herself, is back with a brand new track titled ‘You4Me,’ and it’s everything your romantic playlist didn’t know it was missing. But don’t worry, even if you’re single, you can still vibe to it while hoping your future boo shows up in time to groove along with you.

Just like the title suggests, ‘You4Me’ is a love song that says, simply and sweetly, we’re meant for each other. “For my RnB lovers,” Tiwa says, and this one’s truly for them.

The song is a smooth R&B and Soul number, and it just might be part of her upcoming album, which she seems to have titled ‘This One Is Personal.’

So whether you’re in love, falling in love, or manifesting it, press play and get into the mood with ‘You4Me.’

Avatar photo

