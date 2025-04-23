Connect with us

BN TV Music

Watch Davido & Victoria Monét Turn Up the Heat in 'Offa Me' Video

BN TV Cuisine

These Jerk Turkey Wings Might Be the Best Thing You’ve Ever Baked

BN TV Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Maraji Is Expecting Baby No. 3 & Her Announcement Is the Funniest Yet

BN TV Cuisine

One Sauce, Endless Flavour! Meet Your New Favourite Kitchen Essential by Chef T

BN TV Cuisine

Healthy Never Tasted So Good! 6 Mayo-Free Salad Dressings to Boost Your Greens

BN TV Music

Doechii's 'Anxiety' Music Video Is Equal Parts Trippy and Empowering | Watch

BN TV Culture Music Scoop

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Hit the Coachella Stage with Afrobeat | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Biodun Stephen’s ‘Trade by Bata’ Set for Big Premiere at NollywoodWeek Paris

BN TV Cuisine

Turn Your Ordinary Potatoes into a Crispy Dream with Scovia Mwikali’s Rosemary Recipe

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Dimma Umeh’s Latest Vlog Shows Just How Beautiful a Nigerian Wedding Can Be

BN TV

Watch Davido & Victoria Monét Turn Up the Heat in ‘Offa Me’ Video

Davido links up with Victoria Monét for ‘Offa Me,’ an Afrobeats-RnB fusion exploring love, longing, and chemistry, with a dance-filled music video.
Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Just days after releasing his sixth studio album ‘5ive,’ Davido is keeping fans on their feet with the official video for  ‘Offa Me,’ the sixth track on the project featuring American singer-songwriter Victoria Monét.

In  ‘Offa Me,’ Afrobeats meets RnB in a duet that explores themes of desire, intimacy and emotional honesty. It’s a track where two lovers speak candidly about what they want from each other, both physically and emotionally. At its core, it’s about connection and the feeling of being fully seen and desired by someone you trust.

The video brings these ideas to life with performances from Davido and Victoria as they exchange verses.  Victoria also delivers a strong dance sequence alongside a group of dancers, her movement matching the confidence and sensuality of the song. It’s the kind of visual that makes you want to get up and learn the choreography yourself.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Davido shared how the song came to be. “I met her at the 2024 Grammys, and she won three awards that night. She was on fire,” he said. “I feel like this record is the perfect matchup of what she does and what I do. It’s going to be one of the biggest records on the album.”

Watch the video below and take it all in.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php