Watch Davido & Victoria Monét Turn Up the Heat in ‘Offa Me’ Video

Just days after releasing his sixth studio album ‘5ive,’ Davido is keeping fans on their feet with the official video for ‘Offa Me,’ the sixth track on the project featuring American singer-songwriter Victoria Monét.

In ‘Offa Me,’ Afrobeats meets RnB in a duet that explores themes of desire, intimacy and emotional honesty. It’s a track where two lovers speak candidly about what they want from each other, both physically and emotionally. At its core, it’s about connection and the feeling of being fully seen and desired by someone you trust.

The video brings these ideas to life with performances from Davido and Victoria as they exchange verses. Victoria also delivers a strong dance sequence alongside a group of dancers, her movement matching the confidence and sensuality of the song. It’s the kind of visual that makes you want to get up and learn the choreography yourself.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Davido shared how the song came to be. “I met her at the 2024 Grammys, and she won three awards that night. She was on fire,” he said. “I feel like this record is the perfect matchup of what she does and what I do. It’s going to be one of the biggest records on the album.”

Watch the video below and take it all in.