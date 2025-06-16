Davido & Omah Lay are Serving Romance and Rhythm in the “With You” Video

We’re sure you’ve heard it everywhere. Davido and Omah Lay’s voices pouring out of speakers, taking over the moment as Omah Lay gently sings, “Baby the weather is getting cold / Cold inside…” before Davido follows with the unforgettable line, “Sweet Fanta Diallo / I no fit forget you o…”

And there you are, nodding your head, tapping your feet, maybe even drumming your hands against your thighs as you sing along. We wouldn’t be surprised if you’ve gotten up a few times to dance to the catchy tune.

Now there’s even more reason to move, as the video for “With You” has just dropped. In it, you’ll see both Omah Lay and Davido sharing new dance steps as they groove to the track with ease and charm.

What makes the video even more special is the appearance of the legendary Bright Chimezie. Davido sampled Chimezie’s iconic track “Because of English” on “With You” and has openly acknowledged the inspiration. Seeing the legend himself in the video is a brilliant nod to the song’s roots and cultural richness.

“With You” is a romantic Afropop number about love, longing and deep connection. It is one of the memorable tracks on Davido’s latest album, “5IVE.” The video is directed by Dammy Twitch, who brings the warmth and rhythm of the song to life.

Watch below