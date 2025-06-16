Tiwa Savage Wore the Prettiest Pink Skirt & Had the Cutest Surprise Onstage

Tiwa Savage‘s performance at the Little Simz’ Meltdown Festival over the weekend had so many beautiful moments.

Held at the Southbank Centre in London, the night had all the right ingredients—great music, a surprise fan moment, and a fashion look worth saving to your mood board. Mid-performance, Tiwa caught sight of her old English teacher in the crowd and stopped to shout her out. It was the cutest moment, and the crowd ate it up.

She performed tracks like “Ma Lo” and “You4Me,” reminding everyone why she continues to be a mainstay in Afrobeats. The energy stayed high, the vibes intentional. But let’s talk about the look.

Tiwa stepped out in a white cropped tank and a floor-sweeping blush pink satin skirt. The skirt hugged the waist, then melted into soft folds near the hem. She paired it with a coordinating headscarf tied into a bow, with one long sash dropping past her shoulder.

Then there were the accessories. chunky clear bangles stacked on both wrists that added just the right amount of drama.

And we love how her natural curls peeked out under the scarf, and with her calm, unbothered expression, she rocked the stage perfectly.

See her looks below