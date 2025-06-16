Connect with us

Tiwa Savage Wore the Prettiest Pink Skirt & Had the Cutest Surprise Onstage

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Wardrobe Is a High-Fashion Rodeo Dream

Mayorkun Reclaims His Crown with "Still The Mayor" | Listen

Ric Hassani’s Star-Studded "Lagos Lover Boy" Is a Love Story Worth Listening To

Mariah Carey Served High-Drama Fashion in Back-to-Back BET Awards Looks

She Did It! Ayra Starr Becomes the First Nigerian Woman to Win BET Best International Act

Tems Will Perform at the First-Ever FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show!

From "Kele Kele" to "You4Me": 5 Tiwa Savage Love Songs We’ll Always Play on Repeat

Teyana Taylor’s Cinematic Comeback Has LaKeith Stanfield in Chains & Aaron Pierre as Her Saviour

Tiwa Savage’s “You4Me” Video Is a Soft R&B Dream with a Touch of Romance

Tiwa Savage performed live at the Southbank Centre for Meltdown Festival, spotted her former English teacher, and wore a sleek pink look we can’t get over.
Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Tiwa Savage/Instagram

Tiwa Savage‘s performance at the Little Simz’ Meltdown Festival over the weekend had so many beautiful moments.

Held at the Southbank Centre in London, the night had all the right ingredients—great music, a surprise fan moment, and a fashion look worth saving to your mood board. Mid-performance, Tiwa caught sight of her old English teacher in the crowd and stopped to shout her out. It was the cutest moment, and the crowd ate it up.

She performed tracks like “Ma Lo” and “You4Me,” reminding everyone why she continues to be a mainstay in Afrobeats. The energy stayed high, the vibes intentional. But let’s talk about the look.

Tiwa stepped out in a white cropped tank and a floor-sweeping blush pink satin skirt. The skirt hugged the waist, then melted into soft folds near the hem. She paired it with a coordinating headscarf tied into a bow, with one long sash dropping past her shoulder.

Then there were the accessories. chunky clear bangles stacked on both wrists that added just the right amount of drama.

And we love how her natural curls peeked out under the scarf, and with her calm, unbothered expression, she rocked the stage perfectly.

See her looks below

 

