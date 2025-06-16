Connect with us

Through Her Lens by Chanel x Tribeca: Stephanie Linus stuns in "IKONIK" by Tesslo

YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab 2.0 Proves the Power of Collaboration and Inclusion

Ounje Agbaye: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their Food & Drink Issue

Burger Week 2025 Kicks Off Today!

Onga Infuses AMVCA Culture Day 2025 with Festival of Flavours, African Heritage and Vibrant Storytelling

N2 Billion in Scholarships: Sterling Bank empowers Young Nigerians through Sponsored Private University Education

It's World Gin Day - Let's Make It Memorable

Here's How Maltina Celebrated Culture and Connection at Ojude Oba

Knorr Serves Flavor, Fun, and Thrills at the Red Circle Movie Launch in Lagos

Hennessy Artistry: The Reboot Lagos Edition – A Night of Music, Culture & Style

Through Her Lens by Chanel x Tribeca: Stephanie Linus stuns in “IKONIK” by Tesslo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On June 6, 2025, award-winning filmmaker and acclaimed actress Stephanie Linus made a showstopping appearance at the Chanel and Tribeca “Through Her Lens” Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon held at The Greenwich Hotel Courtyard in New York City, wearing a custom creation by Nigerian premium fashion house Tesslo.

The piece, aptly named “IKONIK,” is a tailored dress coat that merges power and elegance, featuring a structured silhouette, double-breasted detail, exaggerated sleeves, and bold African print motifs.

Styled with a crisp white shirt, slim black tie, and a sculpted white beret, the look was a flawless fusion of intellect, strength, and style — hallmarks of both Tesslo and the woman who wore it.

Founded by designer Tessy Oliseh-Amaize, Tesslo is known for elevating African prints into the realm of global couture. The brand dresses individuals who embody polished taste, substance, and excellence, making Stephanie Linus one of the perfect fits for this aspirational statement.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Linus, Media Contact: [email protected]
Stay connected to Tessy Oliseh and Tesslo Global for more exciting details and updates.

