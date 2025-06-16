Through Her Lens by Chanel x Tribeca: Stephanie Linus stuns in “IKONIK” by Tesslo

On June 6, 2025, award-winning filmmaker and acclaimed actress Stephanie Linus made a showstopping appearance at the Chanel and Tribeca “Through Her Lens” Women’s Filmmaker Program luncheon held at The Greenwich Hotel Courtyard in New York City, wearing a custom creation by Nigerian premium fashion house Tesslo.

The piece, aptly named “IKONIK,” is a tailored dress coat that merges power and elegance, featuring a structured silhouette, double-breasted detail, exaggerated sleeves, and bold African print motifs.

Styled with a crisp white shirt, slim black tie, and a sculpted white beret, the look was a flawless fusion of intellect, strength, and style — hallmarks of both Tesslo and the woman who wore it.

Founded by designer Tessy Oliseh-Amaize, Tesslo is known for elevating African prints into the realm of global couture. The brand dresses individuals who embody polished taste, substance, and excellence, making Stephanie Linus one of the perfect fits for this aspirational statement.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Linus, Media Contact: [email protected]

