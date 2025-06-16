YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab 2.0 Proves the Power of Collaboration and Inclusion

The second edition of the YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab lit up POP Landmark in Victoria Island with bold ideas, competitive energy, and transformative storytelling last Tuesday. Hosted by the Youth in Animation and Post-Production Initiative (YAPPI), an initiative of the Del-York Creative Academy in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, the event brought together over 500 attendees, predominantly young women and persons with disabilities (PWDs), for a dynamic, real-world creative enterprise experience.

Designed as a hands-on extension of classroom training, the Fusion Lab connects YAPPIANs to actual business challenges from industry leaders. Through this process, participants not only sharpen their skills but also build professional portfolios with projects that extend beyond the day itself and record their first earnings. Final deliverables are executed in collaboration with the brief owners, giving students real-world ownership and results to show for their effort.

Solving Real Problems with Real Impact

This edition introduced a unique twist: two student teams per challenge brief, competing to solve the same real-life problem, just like in the real world. Participating YAPPIans delivered a total of 10 pitches across five briefs, and five finalist teams emerged.

Participating companies spanned industries from tech to events and design, including LearnX (EdTech), Boldfold Interiors (Interior Design), Decor City Nigeria (Wall Finishes & Design), Design Haus International (Design Strategy & Architecture), and more.

One standout pitch came from the LearnX brief, which challenged teams to make abstract concepts more engaging for students. Group D’s interactive animation modules and 3D simulations took centre stage, blending technical precision with educational value.

From gamified learning experiences to AR-powered space design and immersive client decision-making tools, every team delivered ideas rooted in commercial viability and creative storytelling.

Beyond the Event: Mentorship, Tools, and Community

More than a challenge, Fusion Lab is a mentorship-driven ecosystem. Students are guided by industry professionals, creative mentors, and subject experts who provide continuous support, even after the event. Teams continue to develop and refine their pitches over an extended timeline, receiving tools, feedback, and production resources from YAPPI and its partners.

YAPPI Fusion Lab is a proving ground where talent meets opportunity,” said Ikenna Oguike, Chief Operating Officer of Del-York Group and YAPPI Project Lead. “It gives our students practical skills, exposure, and a true taste of what it means to build value in the creative economy.”

A Platform Rooted in Equity and Representation

Inclusion remains central to YAPPI’s vision. This edition went even further by spotlighting the talents of deaf students, who delivered an exhilarating, coordinated dance performance that brought the house to its feet. Led by Dr Marian Akran, YAPPI’s PWD Consultant, the showcase affirmed YAPPI’s belief that creativity knows no physical boundaries.

Students also benefited from PWD-accessible facilities, transportation support, and sign language interpretation, ensuring that no one was left behind.

“This was more than an event; it was a reminder of what’s possible when diverse perspectives are given the right platform and support to thrive,” said Ada, a participating mentor.

The Power of Place and Partnerships

The ambience and accessibility of the venue played a crucial role. YAPPI is proud to have POP Landmark as its event partner, whose modern, accessible facility made the event inclusive and unforgettable. Additionally, BellaNaija, YAPPI Fusion’s media partner, amplified the reach and storytelling of the day, helping to bring these powerful student stories to a broader audience.

Looking Ahead

As a recurring programme, YAPPI Fusion Lab takes place every first Tuesday of the month at POP Landmark, Victoria Island, with 11 sessions annually and a year-end Demo Day to crown the top projects.

Registration is still open for YAPPI Cohort 3, where young women across Nigeria can access free training in animation and post-production. This training covers diverse subject areas, including but not limited to video editing and colour grading. Participants will also engage in real-life projects, receive community mentorship, and explore career opportunities.

Want to be part of the movement? Register now at yappi.ng/register . Follow us for updates: Instagram: @yappi_nigeria , Facebook: IAmYAPPI, and 💼 LinkedIn: YAPPI Nigeria.

Together, we are shaping the future of Nigeria’s creative economy — one pitch, one story, one spark at a time.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab 2.0