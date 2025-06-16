Connect with us

Promotions

YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab 2.0 Proves the Power of Collaboration and Inclusion

Promotions Style

Through Her Lens by Chanel x Tribeca: Stephanie Linus stuns in “IKONIK” by Tesslo

Cuisine News Promotions

Ounje Agbaye: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their Food & Drink Issue

Cuisine Events News Promotions

Burger Week 2025 Kicks Off Today!

Events Promotions

Onga Infuses AMVCA Culture Day 2025 with Festival of Flavours, African Heritage and Vibrant Storytelling

Promotions

N2 Billion in Scholarships: Sterling Bank empowers Young Nigerians through Sponsored Private University Education

Events News Promotions

It’s World Gin Day - Let’s Make It Memorable

Events Promotions

Here’s How Maltina Celebrated Culture and Connection at Ojude Oba

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Knorr Serves Flavor, Fun, and Thrills at the Red Circle Movie Launch in Lagos

Events Promotions

Hennessy Artistry: The Reboot Lagos Edition – A Night of Music, Culture & Style

Promotions

YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab 2.0 Proves the Power of Collaboration and Inclusion

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The second edition of the YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab lit up POP Landmark in Victoria Island with bold ideas, competitive energy, and transformative storytelling last Tuesday. Hosted by the Youth in Animation and Post-Production Initiative (YAPPI), an initiative of the Del-York Creative Academy in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, the event brought together over 500 attendees, predominantly young women and persons with disabilities (PWDs), for a dynamic, real-world creative enterprise experience.

Designed as a hands-on extension of classroom training, the Fusion Lab connects YAPPIANs to actual business challenges from industry leaders. Through this process, participants not only sharpen their skills but also build professional portfolios with projects that extend beyond the day itself and record their first earnings. Final deliverables are executed in collaboration with the brief owners, giving students real-world ownership and results to show for their effort.

Solving Real Problems with Real Impact

This edition introduced a unique twist: two student teams per challenge brief, competing to solve the same real-life problem, just like in the real world. Participating YAPPIans delivered a total of 10 pitches across five briefs, and five finalist teams emerged.

Participating companies spanned industries from tech to events and design, including LearnX (EdTech), Boldfold Interiors (Interior Design), Decor City Nigeria (Wall Finishes & Design), Design Haus International (Design Strategy & Architecture), and more.

One standout pitch came from the LearnX brief, which challenged teams to make abstract concepts more engaging for students. Group D’s interactive animation modules and 3D simulations took centre stage, blending technical precision with educational value.

From gamified learning experiences to AR-powered space design and immersive client decision-making tools, every team delivered ideas rooted in commercial viability and creative storytelling.

Beyond the Event: Mentorship, Tools, and Community

More than a challenge, Fusion Lab is a mentorship-driven ecosystem. Students are guided by industry professionals, creative mentors, and subject experts who provide continuous support, even after the event. Teams continue to develop and refine their pitches over an extended timeline, receiving tools, feedback, and production resources from YAPPI and its partners.

YAPPI Fusion Lab is a proving ground where talent meets opportunity,” said Ikenna Oguike, Chief Operating Officer of Del-York Group and YAPPI Project Lead. “It gives our students practical skills, exposure, and a true taste of what it means to build value in the creative economy.”

A Platform Rooted in Equity and Representation

Inclusion remains central to YAPPI’s vision. This edition went even further by spotlighting the talents of deaf students, who delivered an exhilarating, coordinated dance performance that brought the house to its feet. Led by Dr Marian Akran, YAPPI’s PWD Consultant, the showcase affirmed YAPPI’s belief that creativity knows no physical boundaries.

Students also benefited from PWD-accessible facilities, transportation support, and sign language interpretation, ensuring that no one was left behind.

“This was more than an event; it was a reminder of what’s possible when diverse perspectives are given the right platform and support to thrive,” said Ada, a participating mentor.

The Power of Place and Partnerships

The ambience and accessibility of the venue played a crucial role. YAPPI is proud to have POP Landmark as its event partner, whose modern, accessible facility made the event inclusive and unforgettable. Additionally, BellaNaija, YAPPI Fusion’s media partner, amplified the reach and storytelling of the day, helping to bring these powerful student stories to a broader audience.

Looking Ahead

As a recurring programme, YAPPI Fusion Lab takes place every first Tuesday of the month at POP Landmark, Victoria Island, with 11 sessions annually and a year-end Demo Day to crown the top projects.

Registration is still open for YAPPI Cohort 3, where young women across Nigeria can access free training in animation and post-production. This training covers diverse subject areas, including but not limited to video editing and colour grading. Participants will also engage in real-life projects, receive community mentorship, and explore career opportunities.

Want to be part of the movement? Register now at yappi.ng/register. Follow us for updates: Instagram: @yappi_nigeria, Facebook: IAmYAPPI, and 💼 LinkedIn: YAPPI Nigeria.

Together, we are shaping the future of Nigeria’s creative economy — one pitch, one story, one spark at a time.

 

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab 2.0

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php