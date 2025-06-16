Ounje Agbaye: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their Food & Drink Issue

There’s a quiet revolution simmering in Nigerian kitchens, cocktail bars, and street corners. And the smoke and aroma from this simmer has seeped through the keyholes of the country, and is now permeating global corridors.

Now, here lies the opportunity—but the challenge. Continents are at our door asking for more, but we first need to unlock this door so we can feed the world. Ounje Agbaye—translating to Global Food—the latest issue of the Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine, celebrates the real-time excellence happening behind the doors of the Nigerian food and drink industry, and also stirs a deeper conversation: What would it take to become a major, deliberate, world-class contributor to global cuisine and drink culture?

“We need to organise what we’ve already perfected, and build what doesn’t yet exist. We need pathways, not just platforms, we need policies, not just passion,” Elvis Dante Osifo, the Editor-in-Chief of Lost in Lagos Magazine says in this refreshingly raw and reflective edition.

In this issue, Chef Gibbs wants to see Nigerian cuisine on the global stage, pushing for standardization and recognition of its culinary practices, and Chef Stone envisions expanding culinary education globally. Chef Britty encourages future pastry chefs to be curious, challenge norms, and create with cultural grounding, while Chef Ridon, one of the youngest chefs in the industry, wants his patisserie journey to be “Unforgettable.”

Chef Feyikewa emphasizes the importance of connection and meaningful experiences through food, and Michael Williams believes Nigerian cuisine should be valued more. Judah Habila aims to build an honest, inclusive, and Nigerian-focused wine culture, and Chef Wu highlights underappreciated Nigerian ingredients like iru, egusi, and hibiscus.

Every month, a business is featured as the ‘Spot of the Month,’ and this month, Toast Restaurants takes center stage. This coffee and bites haven at Eko Hotels and Suites is less a mere eatery, and more a light-drenched sanctuary designed for the discerning luxe Lagosian and global traveller alike, who appreciate the fondest and finest things of life.

Top 10 Restaurants Owned by Nigerian Chefs Globally

Nigerian chefs are globally recognized for their culinary innovation, masterfully blending traditional Nigerian flavors with modern techniques to deliver extraordinary dining experiences. This list highlights ten remarkable restaurants where Nigerian chefs are showcasing and elevating West African cuisine to international acclaim.

Chishuru

Chef Adejoké Bakare’s Chishuru offers a modern take on West African cuisine in the heart of Fitzrovia. As the first Black woman in the UK to earn a Michelin star, Bakare’s dishes, like her renowned banga fish stew, showcase expertly balanced spices and flavors that celebrate her heritage.

Location: London, UK

IG: @Chishuru

Ikoyi

Co-founded by Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale, Ikoyi presents an innovative interpretation of West African flavors. Known for its signature smoked jollof rice, the restaurant has earned a spot among the world’s 50 best restaurants, highlighting its unique culinary approach.

Location: London, UK

IG: @Ikoyi_london

Akoko

Aji Akokomi’s Akoko brings the rich tapestry of West African cuisine to London’s fine dining scene. With a Michelin star to its name, the restaurant offers a tasting menu that takes diners on a flavorful journey through dishes inspired by Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal.

Location: London, UK

IG: @Akokoresturant

The Burgundy

Chef Stone’s The Burgundy is a reservation-only fine dining restaurant that offers a unique 7-course pan-African menu. Emphasizing a farm-to-table approach, the restaurant delivers an immersive culinary experience that celebrates the continent’s diverse flavors.

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

IG: @Theburgundyng

Ebi-Ayo Supper Club

Chef Tayo’s Club is a unique dining series that combines the communal essence of “Ebi” (family in Yoruba) and the joyous spirit of “Ayo” (meaning joy or happiness) to provide guests with a memorable culinary journey. The five-course family-style menu blends Chef Tayo’s Nigerian heritage with Italian influences, creating an evening where communal dining meets culinary artistry.

Location: Los Angeles, USA

IG: @Ebiayosupperclub

Atije Experience

Chef Moyosore Odunfa-Akinbo’s Atije Experience curates fine dining events that showcase the best of West African cuisine. Through intimate multicourse tasting menus, guests are invited to explore the rich flavors and culinary traditions of the region.

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

IG: @Atijeexperience

Chuku’s

Founded by sibling duo Ifeyinwa and Emeka Frederick, Chuku’s is the world’s first Nigerian tapas restaurant, located in Tottenham, London. The restaurant offers a modern twist on traditional Nigerian dishes, serving them in a tapas-style format. The menu caters to a variety of dietary preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

Location: London, UK

IG: @Chukusldn

Dōgon

Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Dōgon is an Afro-Caribbean restaurant situated in the Salamander Hotel in Washington, D.C. The menu draws inspiration from Onwuachi’s Nigerian, Jamaican, Trinidadian, and Creole heritage, offering dishes like coconut mussel curry and jollof rice. The restaurant’s name honors the Dogon tribe of Mali and reflects a commitment to storytelling through cuisine.

Location: Washington, DC, USA

IG: @Dogondc

The Chubby Castor

Chef Adebola Adeshina’s The Chubby Castor is a fine dining restaurant located in a 400-year-old thatched building in the village of Castor, Cambridgeshire. Adeshina, who trained under renowned chefs like Gordon Ramsay, offers a menu that blends classical techniques with modern flavors. The restaurant has been recognized by the Michelin Guide for its exceptional cuisine and inviting atmosphere.

Location: Cambridgeshire, UK

IG: @Chubbycastor

ChòpnBlọk

Chef Ope Amosu’s ChòpnBlọk is a fast-casual restaurant that brings West African flavors to Houston’s diverse food scene. Offering dishes like red stew and suya, the restaurant provides a contemporary take on traditional cuisine, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Location: Huston, USA

IG: @Chopnblok_

These restaurants exemplify the global impact of Nigerian chefs who are redefining culinary boundaries.

