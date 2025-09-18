I Spent 7 Days in Algeria for Africa’s Biggest Trade & Creative Showcase At #IATF2025 | See the Deets

Algeirs Algeria!

Algiers, you have my heart

I am back from my seven-day adventure in Algiers, Algeria for the #IATF2025 with the focus on the Creative Africa Nexus #CANEX. So, let’s dive in!

Being a Lagosian means one thing when it comes to travel, I show up ridiculously early. I’ve never even come close to missing a flight and I wasn’t about to start now. By 3:27 p.m. on September 2, I was already at Murtala Muhammed International Airport for my 8:50 p.m. flight to Algiers, Algeria.

There are no direct flights from Nigeria to Algeria, so my journey took me through Istanbul with a nine-hour layover. Usually the thought of waiting that long feels like a nightmare, but this layover came with accommodation. Talk about surprises! This trip quickly became a series of firsts: my first time in Algeria, my first time in Istanbul, and my first discovery that airport accommodation is even a thing, one of those perks only the biggest airports can pull off.

In recent years, flying has lost its charm for me. My body struggles with the familiar scent of an aircraft and the food only makes it worse, so I’ve stopped eating on flights. I simply stay hydrated and try to sleep.

The six hour, forty minute trip to Istanbul felt like a test of endurance; my body fought me all the way. By 3:01 a.m., I landed in Istanbul, two hours ahead of Lagos time. The vast airport instantly reminded me of Amsterdam’s Schiphol.

For reasons I still can’t explain, I decided to hunt for my hotel on my own. Two hours later, my legs were screaming, and I was ten minutes away from collapsing on the floor when I finally spotted a small kiosk marked “Yotel Air,” the very hotel I had passed four times. Too weak and hungry to feel anything but relief, I let the attendant point me in the right direction.

At last I reached my ‘Premium Queen’ room, freshened up, grabbed a quick snooze and by 1:30 p.m. (GMT +3) Istanbul time, I was heading to my boarding gate. After exploring almost every corner of the terminal earlier, finding my way this time was easy.

By 4:45 p.m., my flight had touched down in Algiers. As soon as I stepped off the plane and headed toward the terminal, I caught my first glimpse of the energy that would define the week. Just beyond the exit gate, IATF officials stood ready, calling out, “IATF journalist?”

I found myself alongside a handful of journalists from Nigeria and two lively Kenyans, Judie and Jackie, who would soon become my travel buddies on this adventure.

Hotel Mercure Alger Aeroport

Ten minutes later, Judie stepped off at the Marriott, a short two to four minute walk from our own stop at the Hotel Mercure where Jackie and I were lodged. “Mr Samuel for 217,” the receptionist confirmed as she handed me the key.

After more than nineteen hours on the move, ten hours of flying and a nine hour layover, I was exhausted. I had gone a full twenty four hours without food and all I craved was a cold shower and a meal. I started my food journey with a room service hamburger – easily the best I have ever had.

DAY 1: ‘It’s coming home’

Breakfast is something I never skip. I remember the ham clearly, but the other item on my plate is still a mystery. Whatever it was, it went perfectly with the ham and the juice.

By about nine, I headed to the lobby. One thing I immediately loved about IATF 2025 was how many vehicles were on hand to shuttle guests from the hotels to the SAFEX exhibition fair. I found a big bus waiting and, as it turned out, I had it all to myself. Premium treatment for the first five minutes.

Suddenly, the bus stopped. The driver spoke only French and Arabic and I spoke only English. For a moment, it was tense, but the engine soon came back to life and we continued to The Algerian Company of Fairs and Exports, better known as SAFEX.

While I was getting accredited at the Centre International de Conférences Abdelatif Rahl, the big news broke: Lagos, Nigeria will host IATF 2027. It is coming home.

Other than making a new friend, Tsephele from South Africa, it was a quiet and easy first day.

Day 2: Club Olympique Chrarba

Day two started bright and early. The bus pulled out at 8 a.m. and, unlike yesterday, I had company. SAFEX is only a ten to fifteen minute ride from Hotel Mercure so we arrived almost before we knew it.

I kept it simple: white tee, black jeans and comfy shoes. Joined by Judie and Jackie, I was ready to wander. The sun was out in full glory and I joked that the massive grounds deserved the name “SAFEX Village.” CANEX was already setting the stage for the Junior Chef Competition with judges Rabah Ourrad, Andile Sondaka and Taymor Mason.

The aromas from the cooking stations filled the air when the real stars arrived, about forty children in white tops and blue track pants.

“Hello!” a girl called out, waving enthusiastically. I turned, expecting someone else behind us to be her target, but she was waving at us, Judie, Jackie and me. That moment sparked two stories: Maria, the girl who instantly bonded with Judie, and the bigger story of how black women are like rare diamonds in Algiers. Jackie and Judie were constantly stopped for photos.

Maria belongs to the Club Olympique Chrarba karate club and watching those children perform made me appreciate karate for the first time.

By the end of the day I had my own small celebrity moment. Sunburned and heading to the bus, I was surrounded by boys who loved my hairstyle and peppered me with questions.

“Where are you from?”

“Nigeria,” I replied.

Their eyes lit up. “Ahhh Nigeria! Victor Osimhen! Lookman! Lookman!”

Despite the language barrier, they were eager to connect and it felt good to be welcomed with such excitement.

CANEX Mega Concert

You would normally expect a concert to close an event of this size, but the CANEX Mega Concert was scheduled for day two of IATF 2025. I spent the entire day talking about it, and why not? I was eager to see Wizkid perform, something I had not experienced since 2013.

I am a sucker for a good DJ, so I was also looking forward to MusaKeys. Two other performers quickly became new favourites: South Africa’s DJ De-Ben Gogo and Algeria’s Mouh Milano. Mouh’s sound was especially striking, calm, smooth and unlike anything I had heard before.

Willy Dumbo was a fantastic host, keeping the energy high and the audience engaged all night. De-Ben Gogo thrilled us with her dancers and infectious beats, while the homegrown Mou Milano received a warm welcome, the crowd singing along to every word. His set may have unlocked a whole new genre for me to explore.

As for Big Wiz, I surprised even myself with how excited I was. I nearly lost my voice belting out “Ojuelegba,” and it was worth every note.

Day 3 – Kicking off CANEX

Day 3 signalled the official start of CANEX at IATF 2025 and it came alive with the Creative Africa Nexus Summit. unlike regular long talk summit, this one actually had a lot of entertainment to keep the audience engaged.

A Brazilian band set the tone, and then all the way from Brazil the mighty @Olodum_oficial brought the colours and a rhythm so powerful the audience was on its feet. The @kangaroozuludancers from South Africa followed with movement, my Southie love was in full swing .

Spoken-word star ibquake owned the stage with bars on bars, before @tayocongaglobalpercussionist and @tumbadoraafrica all the way from Nigeria closed it out with percussion precision.

Day 3 ended on a swanky note night wrapped with a networking dinner hosted by Le Conseil du Renouveau Economique Algérien – CREA at Nautilus Restaurant, Sheraton Club des Pins. I went golden for the evening and expected a buffet but got a five-course seafood surprise, course four, the fish, stole my heart. A perfect close to a sweet day.

Day 4: Jollof Wars and Fashion

Food and fashion took centre stage for Day 4, and I started the day at the second edition of the CANEX Jollof Wars with my friend, Jackie. The sun was blazing but the aroma from the cooking pots was stronger. What seemed like a regular cook off quickly turned into a proper international banter.

Chef Stone introduced the contenders: four nations, four chefs, one crown: Suriname, Nigeria, Senegal and Ghana.

The audience became the judges and the excitement built with every plate. From Ghana’s Chef Abiro defending national pride, Senegal’s @lesateliersdeiba bringing the original jollof way to Suriname’s Chef Jennifer Wolff bringing a daring Caribbean twist, to Nigeria’s own Chef Muse proving “Naija no dey carry last”.

Just when we thought we had seen it all, Chef Eros (@thebillionairechef) surprised us with a Unity Jollof, because sometimes the best flavour is togetherness. Votes were cast, counted live, and with suspense thick in the air, Senegal’s @lesateliersdeiba claimed the crown.

Jollof returned to its roots!

Then came the fashion show. Algeria’s Haciba Creations opened with elegance, followed by Nigeria’s The Ladymaker blending tradition and modernity. Cameroon’s @kiboneneofficial delivered originality, while @winstonleather showed Nigerian leather craftsmanship at its best. @makeba.algerie and @yasminegadouche brought fierce Algerian pride, and @asantii_official from Kigali celebrated textile heritage.

@larallan told her story in a short film before unveiling the bags: absolute showstoppers. The legend Alphadi from Niger closed the night, greeted by a standing ovation worthy of a fashion pioneer.

Day 5 – Just Vibes

One of the most beautiful things about IATF 2025 is how it gathers Africa into one vibrant space of culture and connection.

Day 5 proved it. A simple stroll through SAFEX turned into a cultural surprise when Rai folk dancers burst into songs. Their energy brought a crowd and before long we were all part of the performance.

Olatunbosun Ayodeji of @xpressionale_afrodesignz had a dance-off and we just colud not get nay of it. These were the moments that made IATF 2025 unforgettable, when admiration turns to participation and culture becomes a shared heartbeat.

Day 5 – Road Trip!

Remember @tayocongaglobalpercussionist from the CANEX Summit? I have been a fan of his work since I first saw him perform back in April 2025. So after we met backstage at the summit, we kept in touch.

On Tuesday morning, he sent me a message about a city tour of Algiers he had taken the day before. My response was simple:“Count me in, bro.”

As an invited creative for the summit, Tayo had both a bus and a car at his disposal. By noon, he, Emmanuel and Tobi picked me up from SAFEX in the bus and we set off for the Sheraton to switch vehicles and gather a few more people. The switch itself turned into entertainment, thanks to our driver and tour guide, B.G., who was hilarious from the start.

Our first stop was the Notre Dame d’Afrique Basilica, also known as Our Lady of Africa, a magnificent church perched on a hill. From the terrace, the view of the water and the small football stadium to the right was breathtaking.

But the weather had other plans. The wind picked up and soon the rain began, forcing us to leave before the 3 p.m. visiting hours began. The next stop was meant to be an old African market, but B.G. lost his way and we spent nearly two hours driving in circles until he finally found a familiar landmark.

Djamaa el Djazaïr

One structure stands out whenever you look across Algiers: the Great Mosque of Algiers. Home to the world’s tallest minaret, it is the largest mosque in Algeria and among the largest anywhere in the world.

Naturally, I had to see it for myself. Everyone in our group was excited about seeing Djamaa el Djazaïr, and for me, it carried extra meaning since Jackie and I had talked about exploring it side by side.

I never once felt out of place. It turned into one of those memories you hold on to, a fitting close to a beautiful day. We may not have covered every sight on our list, but the experience itself was worth every moment.

Day 7: Closing

Three agendas for the final day for IATF2025:

Presentation of certificate in recognition of media reporting at IATF2025 from the President of the National Organisation of Algerian Journalists

Media group picture

Closing ceremony

In many ways, Algeria reminds me of Nigeria. I had expected a simple certificate, something on regular paper or, at best, the style of a university diploma, but I was completely wrong. They went all out with a large, glass framed certificate, and I loved it. That touch of extra is something Nigerians can relate to.

After the certificate presentations, the African media team gathered as one big family for a group photo.

Best Stand for Doing Business: The Nigeria Pavilion stand earned this honour for creating the most effective space for networking and transactions. Truly, nobody does business like we do.

Most Sustainable/Going Green: Ogun State, Nigeria, received this award for its commitment to sustainability.

It was the perfect wrap up to my seven-day adventure.

P.S. My last meal in Algiers was the same as my first, Hotel Mercure’s unforgettable hamburger.

Africa is ready, and the IATF proves exactly what the continent can achieve together. The week-long event drew 112,000 physical and virtual visitors from 132 countries and hosted 958 buyers, resulting in trade and investment deals worth US$48.3 billion.

Organised by the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, the fourth edition of the Intra African Trade Fair (IATF 2025) truly delivered on its promise to be the biggest and best yet.

Beyond the fair, Algeria itself is a destination worth exploring. A little French goes a long way, but even without it, the people are warm, welcoming and eager to help.

Final Take

The more I travel across Africa, the more I fall in love with this continent and with my African brothers and sisters. This trip was extra special, thanks to the wonderful friends I made – Jackie, Judie, Mukami, Siphelele, Joey, Sam and Enoulagnon. They made every moment shine.

To the Algerian government and people, your hospitality was unmatched. I am excited to see what Afreximbank, the African Union Commission and AfCFTA have in store for IATF 2027 in Lagos.

Thank you for being part of my #IATF2025 experience.

It was real.

Layomi Out! *drops mic*