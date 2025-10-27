Dreaming of A Destination Wedding? Let Oluwadunsin Take You Through The Magical DWP Congress in Jordan

On the 4th of October, I set out to Jordan for what I consider to be one of my biggest adventures of the year 2025 – The DWP Congress.

You might be wondering how a congress can be an adventure. Not to worry, I’ll show you, but first, let me give you a breakdown of what DWP is all about. The DWP Congress is widely renowned as the world’s biggest B2B platform for destination wedding planners, hoteliers, tourism boards and creative partners. Every year, they host a congress at different destinations, bringing together some of the world’s finest and legendary wedding planners.

If you have been dreaming of a destination wedding, Jordan might be the perfect place to say “I do”. Want me to show you why? Come with me to Jordan.

The Five Things I Noticed in Jordan

When I got to Jordan, I was astonished at one thing: it’s quite a hill-y country, and a lot of their houses are built on the hills. It isn’t just that, the houses look the same.

Watch to see the first five things I noticed:

The Adventures

The Citadel

There’s one thing you should know about Jordan; it is a country filled with historical sites and stories. So it’s no surprise that we had a tour guide who took us places and shared the lore of these places and people with us.

We visited The Citadel in Amman, a historic archaeological site perched on Jebel Al Qala’a, the highest hill in the city. Key highlights of The Citadel include the monumental Roman Temple of Hercules, a Byzantine church, and the Umayyad Palace complex.

Watch!

Mount Nebo

You guys, guess what? I stood right at the spot where Moses died!

Kidding, kidding. But, yes, Mount Nebo was where Moses died, although I cannot tell for sure where the exact spot is or if I’m standing on it, haha.

Watch the video to follow the story of how Moses died on Mount Nebo.

The Red Desert – Wadi Rum

We visited Wadi Rum, a protected desert wilderness in southern Jordan. I call it the ‘red desert’ because it features dramatic sandstone mountains and red sand.

But first, enjoy our welcome video below. And *gasps* the DJ played Shake Bodi by Skales. Woohoo!

Now, welcome to Wadi Rum, people!

Petra

Did you know Petra is one of the seven wonders of the world? Haha, now you know. Petra is one of Jordan’s most-visited tourist attractions. Do you know why? Because it contains tombs and temples carved into pink sandstone cliffs, earning its nickname, the Rose City. Enjoy the sight below.

The Mosaic

Now, here’s where the gist gets interesting. We were taken to learn (more like see) the process of mosaic making. I’ll try to explain Mosaic in the best and most layman way as I can. Mosaic is the process of breaking tiny little stones to make stunning designs. Sometimes, these designs can become art works or even jewelry.

We visited a – do I call it a Mosaic store? – and I was blown away. Stunning designs, intricate and brilliant jewelry making. The mosaics are sometimes combined with pure gold or silver to make the perfect jewelry. It could be a pendant or earring. See photos!

Enjoy this photo gallery

The Conference

Annually, The DWP Congress hosts the largest gathering of wedding (and event) planners across countries and continents. For over a decade, DWP Congress has been fostering business relationships, inspiring wedding professionals, and celebrating the community’s successes and achievements.

The 2025 congress was no exception. From speeches to B2B meetings, and even raffle draws, it was a celebration of creativity, connection, and culture, a reminder of why the wedding industry continues to thrive on passion and purpose.

Now, I ask you: would you have your wedding in Jordan?