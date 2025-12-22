Cardtonic eSim vs Airalo eSim: Which Offers Better Value for Frequent Travellers?

We live in an era when eSIM changed the narrative and helped travellers everywhere stay connected without having to own a physical SIM card. Gone are the days of endless queuing to access SIMs while in a new place. eSIMs have come to stay and are increasingly growing in popularity in Africa.



For the average frequent traveller, the priority has always been getting value for their money. Besides, every traveller desires not just coverage but also a reliable connection.

In Africa, two eSIMs currently stand out; Cardtonic and Airalo. Each product has its strengths and weaknesses. This write up compares both products to determine which offered the best value for frequent travellers based on coverage, plans, pricing and payment.

But first, understand each product.



What is Cardtonic eSIM?

Cardtonic is a top fintech platform operating in Nigeria and Ghana. It offers an eSIM that caters to travellers in over 140 countries. Cardtonic launched its eSIM plan in 2025, letting frequent travellers access flexible mobile data options abroad without roaming.

In addition to eSIM Cardtonic also offers gift card trading, local and international bill payments, gadget sales and virtual cards.



What is Airalo eSIM?

Airalo is a renowned eSIM store that launched in 2019 in Singapore. It is one of the largest eSIM providers globally with coverage in 200 locations and counting.

Frequent travellers use Airalo to access data connectivity via flexible local, regional, and global plans. It provides a dedicated mobile app for accessing eSIM plans on the go.



Cardtonic eSIM vs Airalo eSIM: Which Offers Better Value?

Cardtonic eSIM compared to Airalo eSIM based on ease of use, coverage, plans and pricing, payment options, customer support/ratings, and extra perks.

S/No Factor Cardtonic eSIM Airalo eSIM 1. Ease of Use Instant Activation. Easy to use Easy installation and setup in minutes. 2. Coverage 140+ countries 200+ countries 3. Plans and Pricing Starts from $4.50/1GB/7-day Starts from $4/1GB/3-day 4. Payment/Funding Options Pay via bank transfer or gift card.

Fund in Naira or Cedis. Pay via a debit card, PayPal, or Google Pay. Supports up to 6 currencies 5. Customer Rating and Support 4.6 stars from 19k reviews (Play Store) Strong 24/7 support 4.5 stars from 137k reviews (Play Store) 24-hr support 6. Extra Perks Multi-service app. Discounts Loyalty programme. Refer and Earn

1. Ease of Use

Usability is the most important factor when starting out with an eSIM. For Cardtonic, it is really straightforward. Just open up the app and head to the “Bills and eSIM” option. Then go ahead and tap eSIMs. You get to see available plans to choose from. Once selected, tap “Buy Now”. And once paid, your eSIM will be ready to install.

Installation is also simple. You can install directly if your device supports it. Otherwise, you can use a QR code or even do a manual installation. Everything is completed in a few minutes. There are zero complicated steps and hardly any delay.

Airalo also offers one of the easiest installation processes. You head to the app and purchase an eSIM of your choice. Then, use either a direct, QR code or manual method to install the eSIM.

Additionally, Airalo provides detailed guidelines to select mobile devices. Once installed, you can activate and connect to a local network.

2. Coverage

Cardtonic eSIMs, a relatively new player, connect over 140 countries. From London to Dubai, New York, and African destinations. It partners with local carriers to deliver a stable and fast browsing experience.

In contrast, Airalo covers over 200 locations. It gives you more connectivity to visit top destinations around the world. Furthermore, the app is available in over 50 languages and up to six currencies.

3. Plans and Pricing

Cardtonic eSIM offers some more budget-friendly options than Airalo. You have local plans starting at $4.50 for 1GB lasting 7 days. The cost per day will be $0.64. Hence, you have enough data for non-heavy applications, such as browsing and using your favourite apps.

Meanwhile, Airalo offers plans starting at $4 for 1GB that last only 3 days, which is about $1.33 per day. Hence, you spend more on data overall.

Like Cardtonic, Airalo offers not only data plans but also global plans for data, calls, and texts. You also get unlimited data options. As such, you have more data to handle heavier tasks, such as video streaming and video conferencing.

4. Payment Options

Cardtonic offers a more flexible payment option, especially for Nigerians or Ghanaians. You can pay via digital wallet in Naira or Cedis, depending on your location. You can also opt to fund your wallet via local bank transfer or by selling gift cards.

While rates are charged in USD, you get the Naira equivalent alongside. Hence, it saves you the hassle of manual conversions.

Airalo eSIM plans are charged in about six currencies (USD, GBP, CAD, AUD, EUR, JPY), depending on your preference. You can pay via standard routes with your debit card, Google Pay, or PayPal.

5. Customer Support and Rating

Although Cardtonic offers way more services than just eSIMs, it boasts a strong rating on the Play Store with over 4.6 stars from over 19k reviews. Its rating shows strong customer confidence. Besides, the team delivers 24/7 support without unnecessary wait times.

Unsurprisingly, Airalo eSIM is rated 4.5 stars over 137k reviews on the Play Store. Combine this rating with its impressive 4-star rating on Trustpilot, and then you have a brand that values its customers. Furthermore, the Airalo team is available 24/7, offering support either via in-app chat or on WhatsApp.

6. Extra perks

One major advantage of using the Cardtonic mobile app is the abundance of services and the flexibility to manage almost your entire digital life in one place. With a single app, you can purchase eSIMs, get a virtual card, pay local and international bills and shop for gadgets or even virtual cards.

Airalo does not provide the same level of versatility as Cardtonic. You enjoy other extra perks, like Refer and Earn; you get to earn Airmoney when you refer friends. Other extra features include a loyalty programme that offers up to 10% cashback for Airalo users.

Frequently Asked Questions Concerning Cardtonic eSIM Vs Airalo eSIM

What is The Major Difference Between Cardtonic eSIM and Airalo eSIM?

Cardtonic eSIM differs from Airalo primarily in terms of audience and coverage. Cardtonic is best suited for African travellers, particularly those from Nigeria and Ghana, because it allows payment via digital wallets in local currencies.

Airalo is better suited for a global audience. Its payment can be denominated in up to six currencies. Airalo lets users pay via the traditional payment channels, i.e., debit card, Google Pay, and PayPal

Do These eSIMs Include Calls and SMS?

Yes, Cardtonic eSIM doesn’t just offer data; it provides data, calls, and SMS in its global plans. The same applies to Airalo. It supports data, calls, and texts in the Discover+ Global plan.

What are The Disadvantages of Airalo eSIM?

Airalo eSIM has some limitations, such as a relatively higher per-day data cost compared to the Cardtonic eSIM. Besides, Airalo’s cheapest plans often come with a very short time span, i.e., 3 days.

Moreover, Airalo primarily concentrates on data plans, with the exception of its global plans that offer data/call and text options.

Which Product is Cheaper For Frequent Travellers?

Cardtonic eSIM edges out Airalo on affordability. Its 1 GB/7-day plans start at $4.50 ($0.64 per day), ahead of Airalo’s 1 GB plan, which starts at $4 and lasts only 3 days. That is about $1.33 per day.

Which eSIM is Best for Nigerians and Ghanaians Travelling Abroad?

Cardtonic eSIM offers better value for frequent travellers from Nigeria and Ghana. You not only get affordable data prices but also access to flexible plans and payment options.

Cardtonic eSIM flexible plans ensure less waste and better data savings overall. Its flexible payment options are particularly suited for users in Nigeria and Ghana. You can pay in local currency without extra forex or card charges.

Conclusion

E-SIMs have changed the status quo, enabling frequent travellers to stay connected without having to queue up for physical SIMs. In Africa, two products have stood out; Cardtonic and Airalo.

While it may be tough to determine which eSIM has the best value for frequent travellers. Cardtonic edges out Airalo. Thanks to its instant connectivity, most affordable prices and payment options suited for regular African travellers. Additionally, it’s versatility allows users to access and manage multiple digital services using a single app.

Conversely, Airalo eSIM serves a global travel audience and provides wider coverage in more countries. It boasts a stronger track record in terms of connectivity, having been around way longer than Cardtonic. Additionally, Airalo eSIM offers extra perks like Refer and Earn and a customer loyalty programme, which are extra cool for users.

Sponsored Content