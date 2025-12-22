Goldberg Unveils The Golden Clan To Champion Nigerian Fan Culture This Football Season

As football fever builds across the continent, Goldberg has unveiled a new collective set to capture the pulse, passion and personality of Nigerian fans like never before.

Introducing The Golden Clan, a carefully curated circle of cultural tastemakers assembled to amplify the heartbeat of Nigerian football through storytelling, humour, emotion and lived fan experiences.

The Golden Clan brings together four distinct voices who represent different sides of Nigerian culture and fandom; Kunle Remi, Shaffy Bello, Brown Ideye and Broda Shaggi. Together, they will serve as the faces and voices of Goldberg’s Feel the Beat. Taste the Gold. campaign. Spotlighting how Nigerians experience football beyond the pitch, from viewing centres and streets to chants, rituals and shared moments of joy and heartbreak.

At the centre of the campaign is a simple truth. Football in Nigeria has never been just about the game but about community, sound, movement, banter, pride and belief. Through the Golden Clan, Goldberg is leaning into these realities, telling football stories through people who genuinely live and understand them.

Actor and cultural tastemaker Kunle Remi brings warmth, depth and contemporary storytelling to the Clan, capturing match-day moments and fan connections with sincerity and style. Veteran actress Shaffy Bello adds elegance, gravitas and cultural pride, reflecting the generational bond Nigerians share with football. Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye offers insider perspective, experience and emotional resonance from someone who has worn the green and white on the biggest stages. Rounding out the Clan is comedian Broda Shaggi, whose street-smart humour and unfiltered energy mirror the voice of everyday fans across the country.

Throughout the campaign, the Golden Clan will come alive across viewing parties, fan engagements, digital content and surprise moments, documenting how Nigerians feel the beat of football and celebrate the culture that surrounds it.

With the Golden Clan, Goldberg is stepping into the crowd, standing with fans and turning match-day moments into stories worth sharing because when Nigerians gather around football, the energy is unmistakable, and the vibe is always golden.

