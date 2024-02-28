International Shopping Simplified: How to Shop Worldwide Hassle-Free from Nigeria

Do you have a special occasion you plan on celebrating, and you’re having trouble finding the perfect gift or outfit from local stores? And when you luckily saw the best outfit on an international website like ASOS, then you found out that you can’t pay with your Nigerian debit card? Well, that’s a common battle.

You’re this close to throwing your phone across the room in frustration because what outfit will you wear to that special occasion? Or how will you pay for the necklace you already picked to match the outfit on Swarovski’s website? But wait! Don’t give up yet.

I have three good alternatives that will allow you to pay for things on international websites like Sephora, ASOS, and more, even if you don’t have a Nigerian debit card. So you get to wear the outfit and accessories you picked for that celebration. Want more info? Well, then, let’s jump into it!

3 Alternative Ways to Make Payments on International Websites

The three different ways through which payments can be made on websites outside Nigeria other than using the country’s debit card are gift cards, virtual dollar cards, and cryptocurrencies.

1.Gift Cards

Gift cards are prepaid cards that can be loaded with funds and used as an alternative payment method online and in physical stores. They come in two main varieties: open-loop and closed-loop.

Open-loop gift cards (like Visa or Mastercard) can be used virtually anywhere those networks are accepted. Closed-loop cards are branded for specific merchants or businesses, like Sephora or ASOS.

How to Pay Online with a Gift Card: To pay online with a gift card, like the Sephora gift card on the Sephora website, just enter the gift card number and PIN during the payment process. The transaction amount gets deducted from your gift card balance.

Where to Buy Gift Cards in Nigeria: If you want to get these gift cards, you can buy them from an online platform like Cardtonic. Cardtonic is one of the leading Nigerian platforms that lets you buy gift cards from top brands like Amazon, ASOS, Sephora, Swarovski, Visa, and more using your Naira.

2. Virtual Dollar Card

A virtual dollar card is a digital prepaid debit card that can be used for online purchases and transactions in US dollars. Unlike physical cards, these exist solely in a digital format.

One of the major advantages of the virtual USD card is that you can easily get one issued instantly without having to go through the hassles of a traditional debit or credit card application process.

How to Use a USD Virtual Card for Payment Online: Using a virtual dollar card for international online shopping is pretty straightforward. During checkout, simply enter the 16-digit card number, expiration date, and CVV just like a regular card. The transaction amount gets deducted from your virtual dollar card balance.

Where to Get a Virtual Dollar Card in Nigeria: One of the best places to get a virtual dollar card in Nigeria is Cardtonic. Their process is super quick; you can instantly generate a virtual dollar card on their platform without stress.

3.Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital or virtual money that uses cryptography to secure transactions and control the creation of new units. Some of the most popular cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Binance Coin, and Solana. These decentralised currencies operate independently of central banks or government oversight.

How to Use Cryptocurrency for Payment Online: Using cryptocurrencies for online payments is becoming increasingly mainstream as more merchants adopt them. The process is quite simple: you’ll need a crypto wallet to store your coins, and during checkout, you provide the merchant with your wallet address. They’ll send you a payment request with the amount owed, and you authorise the transfer from your wallet. Transactions are secured by blockchain technology and processed swiftly.

Where to Get Cryptocurrency in Nigeria: If you want to get started with crypto in Nigeria, an excellent option is Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance allows you to easily buy, sell, and trade major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and more using your local Naira currency through their P2P markets or by depositing from other wallets or exchanges.

Frequently Asked Questions About Making Payments on International Websites

How Can I Pay for My Apple Music Subscription in Nigeria?

One of the easiest ways to pay for your Apple Music subscription in Nigeria is by using a gift card. You can purchase an iTunes gift card from platforms like Cardtonic using your Naira and redeem it on your Apple ID to fund your subscription.

How Can I Make a Payment on AliExpress Without Using a Nigerian Debit Card?

There are a couple of options for paying on AliExpress without a Nigerian debit card. You can use a virtual dollar card from Cardtonic to check out seamlessly. Alternatively, you can buy an AliExpress gift card and use that for payment.

Which is the best virtual card for international payments in Nigeria?

While there are several virtual card providers, Cardtonic is widely regarded as one of the best for international payments from Nigeria. Their virtual USD cards are instantly issued, secure, and accepted globally.

Which Naira card works for international payments?

Unfortunately, no Nigerian-issued naira debit or credit card can be used to make direct payments on most international websites and merchants. You’ll need to explore alternatives like gift cards, virtual cards, or crypto.

Does Amazon accept Nigerian debit cards?

No, Amazon currently does not accept Nigerian debit cards for payments on their website. However, you can seamlessly pay using other methods, like Amazon gift cards purchased from Cardtonic with your naira.

Conclusion

There you have it. Three alternatives to bypass the limitations of using Nigerian debit cards for international online purchases.

Gift cards offer convenience for shopping at global retailers. Virtual dollar cards empower you to make USD payments anywhere with ease. Cryptocurrencies provide a seamless, future-proof solution for online checkouts.

Platforms like Cardtonic and Binance have simplified access to these payment methods for Nigerians. Now, you can get to pay for that stunning ASOS outfit and Swarovski necklaces you had your eyes on for the special occasion. Go ahead and complete your dream look for the celebration!

