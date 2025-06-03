Purposeful Travel with Elizabeth: How I Got My Visa to Tour Asia from A Single Trip

Some of us don’t just want to travel, we want to collect cultures. If that’s you, welcome to Part 3 of Purposeful Travel, where we move from postcard Europe to pulsating Asia and laid-back Oceania. We’re talking contrast at every corner: spicy street noodles in Bangkok today, kangaroo sightings in Sydney tomorrow. Six countries. One trip. Multiple vibes. And no, you don’t need Dangote’s bank account to do it.

Seven Countries, One Journey

When most people hear Asia tour, they think one city or maybe two neighbouring countries. But for me, I wanted to sip karak in Doha, dig into street food in Bangkok, breathe in the incense-soaked air of Bali, people-watch in Kuala Lumpur, walk barefoot through Singapore’s futuristic gardens, surf through Sydney’s laid-back rhythm and float through Vietnam’s lantern-lit river towns. It wasn’t just a trip; it was a recalibration of the senses. How did I do it? Come along.

Nigeria to Qatar (Doha)

As I mentioned in the first part of the series, I never waste a layover, especially in Qatar. It’s my secret hack to start any long trip with culture, calm and just the right amount of luxury

Instead of sprinting through the airport, I gave myself two full days to absorb the soul of the Middle East. The Museum of Islamic Art? World-class. Desert safari? Thrilling. And Souq Waqif and the various beach clubs are always changing, so no two visits feel the same.

Qatar to Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur)

Malaysia became my starting point in Southeast Asia, affordable, connected and vibrant. Sure, I posed in front of the Petronas Towers, but the real fun was in the hawker stalls where $3 could buy you a culinary experience you won’t forget. And the fruits? Wild-looking, juicy, delicious things you won’t even recognise. Taste them all.

Don’t miss out on Batu Caves (in comfortable shoes and clothes, please). The reward from the climb is the view, the culture and the colours. Extend your trip to Penang for colonial charm or Langkawi for island magic.



Malaysia to Thailand (Bangkok + Phuket)

A short hop, and I landed in the chaotic charm of Bangkok. I shopped at the Chatuchak Market, dined on rooftops with city views, took a Chao Phraya River cruise, and rode in a tuk-tuk just because I could. Temples? Yes. I explored all four of the iconic ones and wandered the Grand Palace in awe.

Then, I flew to Phuket during the famous Songkran Festival, the epic Thai water fight. I explored the Phi Phi Islands, kayaked through Phang Nga Bay, watched the Fantasea Show, and had peaceful moments at an Elephant Sanctuary and a Giant Water Lily Temple.

If you’re more of a mountain soul, Chiang Mai awaits you. Visit in November and experience the Loy Krathong Festival of Lights, truly magical.

Thailand to Indonesia (Bali)

Time to switch to Balinese Zen. I split my stay between Ubud and Seminyak to enjoy both tranquillity and buzz. I swung over rice terraces in Ubud (as we must all climb the swing before it’s broken), tasted Luwak coffee, dined underwater at the Aquarium Restaurant in Kempinski Hotel, and caught sunsets from Finns Beach Club. At Lempuyang Temple (Heaven’s Gate), I found peace. On Nusa Penida, I found paradise.

Indonesia to Australia (Sydney)

It’s a 6-hour jump to a whole different world, Sydney. Coastal walks, fresh air, and views that feel cinematic. It reminded me of London, New York and Toronto, all blended into one. I took a night harbour cruise, saw the Sydney Opera House (even without catching a show), and walked the city like I’d lived there forever.

Australia to Singapore

By now, I needed a reset, and Singapore is built for that. I followed the Crazy Rich Asians trail colorful Peranakan houses, Haji Lane, Little India and a wild day at Sentosa Island where I was a kid again. I dreamt by the Ferraris outside Marina Bay Sands, watched the Wings of Time show, and sipped drinks at a rooftop bar overlooking that iconic infinity pool.

Singapore to Vietnam (Da Nang – Hanoi -Ho Chi Minh City)

I didn’t want it to end, so I extended the adventure to Vietnam, and honestly, I’m so glad I did. Da Nang’s Golden Bridge? Unreal. In Hanoi, I joined an overnight Halong Bay cruise, easily one of my favourite travel memories. Then came Ho Chi Minh City, with puppet shows, lantern-lit streets and the kind of street food that makes your eyes close in gratitude. Budget-friendly, vibrant and soul-stirring, Vietnam was the quiet star of the whole trip

The Visa Equation

Country Visa Type Notes Qatar E-visa Agent application. Malaysia E-visa A valid third-country visa will increase your chances (UK/US/Schengen).

An NDLEA Certificate is required for first-time travellers Thailand E-visa An NDLEA Certificate is required. Indonesia E-visa Calling visa – Agent application or Host invitation Australia Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) Must have a valid third-country visa (UK/US/Schengen). Singapore E-visa Agent application or Host invitation Vietnam E-visa Agent application or Host invitation

You don’t need to win the lottery for this. You need a strategy. You don’t need a luxury budget. You need a luxe mindset. And you don’t need to wait for the right time. Anytime is the time. So, if you’re wondering if it’s possible to do Asia and Oceania affordably and meaningfully, this is your sign. Plan smart. Travel far. One trip, seven countries and a new version of yourself, full of seven new cultures.