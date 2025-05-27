Purposeful Travel with Elizabeth Agboola: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Exploring Europe in 15 Days

Today’s episode of Purposeful Travel is for those who are gearing up to visit Europe, whether for the first time or with more intention. This is not just about ticking boxes but travelling purposefully. Getting a Schengen visa is not beans; it’s a long process. And too often, travellers rush through Europe, chasing too many countries in too little time. The essence of Purposeful Travel is to help you design a route that balances discovery, rest, joy and meaning.

This 15-day itinerary is curated for experiences across seven countries, each selected for rhythm, value and relevance. And, true to my travel philosophy, we don’t just jump into Europe, we glide in with style.

The Journey, City by City

Before even entering the EU, stretch your Schengen visa with a soft landing in Africa: Morocco or Egypt.

Morocco: Fly with Royal Air Maroc, spend 2-3 days in Casablanca or Marrakech. The Medina markets and desert evenings are a magical way to begin.

Egypt: Alternatively, take EgyptAir and stop in Cairo for 2 days. You get to see pyramids, ancient civilisation and a chaotic kind of charm.

These countries accept travellers with a valid Schengen visa for an e-visa or visa on arrival, and they offer affordable onward flights to Europe.

France: The Official Entry Point

Your first EU stop must be the country that issued your visa. For many, that’s France, so start in Paris. Here are what you can enjoy in France:

Eiffel Tower and Seine River Cruise: Start with the classic Eiffel Tower views, then hop on a Bateaux Mouches cruise down the Seine. You’ll float past Notre Dame and end your ride with some delicious crêpes from a riverside vendor.

Day Trip to Disneyland Paris : Be a child again, explore the magic and let go of adulting for a few hours.

Montmartre Moments and Croissant Walks : Wander the cobbled streets of Montmartre, visit the Sacré-Cœur for sweeping views, and hunt for your language on the famous Love Wall. If your heart can take it, step into the Moulin Rouge.

Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Élysées: Capture that iconic shot at the Arc, then stroll down Champs-Élysées for shopping or the finest window-shopping you’ve ever done.

Louvre Museum: Cap it all off with a visit to the Louvre because no Paris trip is complete without Mona Lisa’s mysterious smile.

Two to three days are enough to soak it in without burning out. Oui oui, you’re in Paris!

Belgium: A Bite of the Capital of Europe

From Paris, hop on a high-speed train to Brussels, just 1.5 hours away, but with a whole new vibe.

Start with the essentials: Grab a hot waffle topped with Belgian chocolate from a local street vendor and stroll through the cobbled lanes around Grand Place. Don’t forget to visit the iconic Manneken Pis. (Yes, he’s tiny, but still a must-see).

The Atomium: A futuristic structure and museum built for Expo 58. It’s quirky, cool, and gives you great photo ops and panoramic city views from the top.

Parlamentarium: Explore the European Parliament’s visitor centre for an interactive and surprisingly engaging dive into EU politics. It’s free and worth the hour or two.

Little Europe: Right next to the Atomium, this mini-park features replicas of the most famous landmarks from all EU countries. Great for kids, but also pretty fun for adults looking to see Europe in one place.

EU Quarter: Walk through the heart of European diplomacy. It’s sleek, modern and gives insight into how the EU functions. It’s perfect for politically curious travellers.

One night is enough to get a taste of Brussels without rushing it.

Netherlands: Vibes and Culture

Next, it’s Amsterdam by train (2 hours). Here, art meets freedom.

Canal Boat Tours: Glide through the city’s iconic waterways. Amsterdam is best seen from the water.

Van Gogh and Rijksmuseum: Immerse yourself in world-class art and Dutch history.

Anne Frank House: A deeply moving visit. (Book tickets early, as this is one of the most visited spots in the city.)

Heineken Experience: Take a self-guided brewery tour that blends beer tasting with interactive fun.

Red Light District: Explore this historic district is part of Amsterdam’s unique cultural fabric.

Cycle culture and Café Lounging: Did you really go to Amsterdam if you didn’t rent a bike? For those of us who skipped learning as children, now is the best time to learn so you can join the locals or just stay humble and chill in one of the many cosy and canal-side cafés

1 night is enough here, except you choose to do some other kegal things in Amsterdam, which will require time for recovery.

Italy: The Soul of Southern Europe

I’m going to try (and probably fail) to be brief here because Italy is my favourite European country. I’ve visited over 10 times and could write a whole series just on its regions, food, history and energy. But for this purpose, I’ll keep it focused.

Fly from Amsterdam to Rome, then take the train through Italy. You’re in for a ride full of romance, ruins and ridiculously authentic food.

Rome is where history and carbs collide. Walk through ancient ruins at the Colosseum, toss a coin in the Trevi Fountain, and climb the Spanish Steps for classic Roman views. And don’t forget the Vatican, especially as we have a new Pope -it’s technically a whole other country, so yes, you can add it to your country count without even leaving town. In the evening, find a cosy trattoria and reward yourself with pasta, wine, and dolce far niente (the sweetness of doing nothing).

Next, hop on an early train to Florence for a taste of Renaissance glory. Stand before Michelangelo’s David (you can choose to compare it with the Brussels Manneken Pis).

Bonus: Take a quick detour to Pisa to hold up that famous leaning tower because you kind of have to.

Then it’s off to Venice, the floating fairytale. Gondola rides may be a cliché, but they’re an unforgettable one.

Wrap things up in Milan, where fashion, architecture, and espresso rule. Visit the majestic Duomo, wander through Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, and either shop your heart out or window-shop with style.

Three to four days across these cities will leave you full-but not fatigued.

Switzerland: Where Peace Wears a Designer Coat

From Milan, take a scenic train to Zurich or Lugano, both stunning in different ways. The journey itself feels like a moving postcard, gliding past lakes, alpine peaks, and fairytale villages.

Zurich is all elegance and efficiency, think chocolate shops, cobblestone lanes, and lakeside strolls. Visit the Old Town, grab a coffee in Bahnhofstrasse (one of the world’s priciest shopping streets), or catch a serene sunset at Lake Zurich and of course, take a day trip to Mount Pilatus for the scenic view.

Lugano, on the other hand, offers Italian flair with Swiss polish. Nestled between mountains and a lake, it’s quieter, warmer, and perfect for unwinding.

Whether you choose sleek Zurich or charming Lugano, Switzerland is about clean air, calm energy, and “wow” views. But let’s be real, it comes at a cost. Meals, transport, even water, it adds up fast, and Switzerland doesn’t come cheap.

One to two days is ideal, just enough time to breathe deeply and reset.

Spain: Ending on a High, Hot Note

Your final stop, because every great journey deserves a passionate closing act. Fly into Barcelona or Madrid, depending on your vibe.

In Barcelona , let Gaudí’s whimsical architecture lead you through the city like a dream. From the colourful chaos of La Boqueria market to the tranquil beauty of Park Güell, this city is a feast for the eyes and the stomach. Stroll the Gothic Quarter, sip sangria by the beach, and let the rhythm of flamenco carry you into the night.

Barcelona Prefer a royal finish? Madrid is for the lovers of grand boulevards, elegant plazas, and layered history. Visit the Royal Palace, pop into the Prado Museum, then lose track of time hopping from one tapas bar to another just the way the locals do it.

Wherever you land, Spain is your space to reflect. Toast to every flight you caught, every coin you tossed, and every border you crossed. You’ve seen Europe with intention and now, you’re exiting it like a seasoned pro.

Visa Strategy for This Route

Country Visa Access for Nigerians Notes Morocco eVisa or visa-free with Schengen Use it as a Schengen warm-up; Royal Air Maroc offers good connections to Europe. Egypt Visa on arrival with Schengen Easy 2-day layover; works well with EgyptAir flights into Europe. France and five other European countries Schengen required It must be the first point of entry if France issued the visa.

Practical Notes from A Purposeful Traveller

Start slow, end strong: North Africa helps reduce travel fatigue. You land in Europe already adjusted and inspired.

Train over plane when possible: Europe’s rail system is efficient, scenic and saves airport stress.

Avoid overpacking your itinerary: More countries can dilute the experience. Focus on depth, not just movement.

Book transport early: Budget trains and airlines get expensive at the last minute.

Travel light, to allow you to have free flow, as well as maximise budget flights.

This isn’t just a holiday or travel, it’s a reset. A lesson in navigating borders, cultures and expectations. You’ll touch the ancient world in Cairo or the beauty of the red city in Marrakesh, feel the soul of Paris, stuff your face on waffles in Belgium or Poffertjes in Amsterdam, sip wine in Rome, find peace in the Alps and dance in Barcelona. Seven countries. One or two visas.

Where you go matters. But how you go? That’s where the purpose lies. I’ll catch you same time next week for part 3 of the series. Be here!