NTT Global Destinations: The First Nigeria–Caribbean (Jamaica) Flight and What’s Next

In December 2020, a chartered Boeing 777-300ER by Air Peace lifted off with 132 mixed passengers from Lagos, Nigeria, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and touched down in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It was a quiet yet powerful milestone: the first-ever direct charter flight between Nigeria and the Caribbean.

We dubbed this journey the Flight of Hope, because it proved that Africa and the Caribbean were not just united by history but also by future possibility. Just 17 years after the African Union formally recognized the Diaspora as the sixth region of Africa, a tangible bridge was born.

The story made global headlines, but few knew what truly made that flight happen. It wasn’t a scheduled route or a state visit. It was a strategic, private-sector-led charter made possible through destination diplomacy, cross-border collaboration, and the vision curated by the tourism agency arm of NTT Global Destinations, called Nigerians Travel Too.

Long before “Africa–Caribbean air access” became a trending phrase, we were already laying the foundation quietly, working with ministries, embassies, and regional institutions to create not just a flight, but a statement of intent: that our shared roots deserved a shared future.

In the years that followed, others stepped into the space, including one-off charter flights to islands like Antigua & Barbuda and St. Kitts & Nevis. We welcome this growing interest because each movement to the Caribbean helps deepen visibility and connection.

But while others have executed flights, the deeper, long-term vision we began in 2020, one rooted in continuity and systems thinking remains our compass. For five years, one crucial ingredient was missing: institutional investment to ensure sustainability.

A New Chapter with Institutional Strength

That changed on July 8, 2025, when Afreximbank signed a landmark agreement with the Government of Jamaica, a milestone that was followed immediately by its first-ever event in the Caribbean, co-hosted by NTT Global Destinations and Jamaica National Bank.

Our symposium, “From Shared Roots to a Shared Future: Africa and the Caribbean Unite,” brought together Caribbean Heads of Government, policymakers, creatives, private sector leaders, and development partners from across both regions. It was more than ceremonial; it signalled the shift from one-off efforts to systemic collaboration.

With Afreximbank now formally invested in the Caribbean, the path to sustainability is no longer theoretical; it’s real.

Through our growing network of Caribbean partners and regional institutions, NTT Global Destinations is now in the confirmation stage for launching weekly direct flights between Nigeria and Jamaica as early as Q1 2026. Discussions with lead arrangers and operational partners are progressing steadily.

“This started as an opportunity for us,” says Elizabeth Agboola, Founder & CEO of NTT Global Destinations. “But it has now become a responsibility to the people, to the diaspora, and to the future we know is possible between Africa and the Caribbean.”

But this is more than just a tourism route.

The corridor will serve as:

A Diaspora engagement platform

A technical cooperation bridge for public-private collaboration

A cargo fulfilment route for Caribbean and North American markets

A trade and SME connector between African and Caribbean entrepreneurs

A gateway for creative and cultural exchange

A space for dual-market investment flows

This is no longer a “one-hit wonder.” This is the groundwork for an institutional air corridor, built on vision, backed by partnerships, and ready for scale.

As momentum builds across the continent and diaspora, we’re actively shaping next steps. NTT Global Destinations is currently supporting the CARICOM Chairmanship of Jamaica, helping integrate African partnerships over the next six months.

Additionally, we are supporting the organisation of the AU-CARICOM Summit- Ethiopia in September to deepen alignment and strengthen cultural and economic ties on the African continent. And through our strategic relationships, including with the African Development Bank, we are working to design a Caribbean-focused side event in future events, opening up access to the continent’s most powerful private sector platforms for CARICOM businesses and investors. These engagements, though still maturing, reinforce one truth: NTT Global Destinations is not just connecting planes; we’re connecting policy, platforms, and people.

The Bigger Picture

We recognise the rise of new players in the space and we celebrate the collective effort to strengthen Africa-Caribbean ties. But history must be recorded accurately. The first direct flight from Nigeria to the Caribbean was not just a moment; it was a mission. NTT Global Destinations led that mission. And five years later, we’re still here building what comes next. From that runway in 2020 to the landmark event in 2025 and now toward weekly operations in 2026, our journey continues with confidence. Because this is bigger than aviation. It’s about legacy, identity, and the power of shared futures.

