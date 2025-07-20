Diageo Nigeria Launches First Edition of ‘Learning for Life’ to Train 250 Youths in Hospitality

Diageo Nigeria, in partnership with Celebr-8 Lyfe, has officially launched the 2025 edition of its flagship Learning for Life (L4L) Programme in Lagos — marking the initiative’s debut rollout in Nigeria. The Programme aims to equip 250 unemployed and underrepresented youths with practical skills, hands-on experience, and access to potential job opportunities within the hospitality and tourism sector.

Speaking on the initiative, Adebayo Alli, General Manager for Diageo, emphasized Diageo’s broader commitment to empowerment and sustainable growth across the continent:

We believe that economic empowerment begins with opportunity. Through Diageo Learning for Life, we are not only helping to shape future hospitality professionals, but we are also creating a ripple effect of transformation that impacts families, communities, and the broader Nigerian economy, Bayo stated.

The Commercial Director for Diageo, Ujunwa Chukwumah, in a statement, also noted that the participants will benefit from a robust learning journey that blends in-person training, online coursework and real-world internships across some of Lagos’ top hospitality establishments.

This initiative is more than a Training Programme; it is a catalyst for change. Diageo Learning for Life will help our young people, especially women, aiming to build a career in the Hospitality and Tourism sectors, unlock their potential and give them the tools needed to step confidently into the workforce, Uju said.

Shobhit Jindal, General Manager, Celebr-8 Lyfe, also shared his enthusiasm about the partnership and impact of the Programme:

At Celebr-8 Lyfe, we believe that youth empowerment must be practical, inclusive, and sustainable. Through this collaboration with Diageo Nigeria, we are not just training young people, we are preparing them to lead, thrive, and transform the hospitality industry from within. We are proud to be part of a Programme that aligns so deeply with our values of purpose-driven engagement and social impact.

The comprehensive curriculum of Learning for Life (L4L) covers modules including Hospitality Business Essentials, Communication and Teamwork, Bar Skills and Responsible Serving, Confidence Building, Budgeting, CV Writing, and Workplace Readiness. The Programme also addresses critical social topics such as Gender, Disability and Inclusion Awareness, Dealing with Sexual Harassment, and Positive Drinking Practices. Following the one-week classroom and online training phases, participants will embark on an 11-week internship in reputable hospitality businesses across Lagos, such as Hotels, Bars, Restaurants, Lounges and Airports. Those who perform exceptionally will be offered full-time employment at the end of the Programme. In addition, all trainees will receive transportation stipends and continued career support through the Diageo Bar Academy platform.

The launch in Nigeria follows a successful year for the L4L Programme in Diageo’s West and Central Africa region, where over 200 youths have graduated across Angola and Ethiopia, with more than 50% securing permanent employment before their graduation date.

Additionally, Diageo recently signed an MoU with the Ministry of Tourism in Cameroon to roll out the country’s first L4L cohort, set to empower 50 youths with industry-ready hospitality skills.

Targeted at young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 27 years, especially women and Persons with Disabilities (PWD), the Programme reflects Diageo’s commitment to inclusion and sustainable development. Applicants of the first cohort must be Lagos residents or able to stay in Lagos for the duration of the Programme.

The success of the Diageo Learning for Life (L4L) Programme in Nigeria is supported by strategic partnerships with Celebr-8 Lyfe, relevant government ministries—including Tourism, Education, Employment, Youth, and Women Affairs—tertiary institutions such as the University of Lagos, Yaba College of Technology, and Lagos State Polytechnic, as well as collaborators from the private sector.

Applications for the first cohort open on July 14th 2025, and close on July 28th 2025, with in-person training set to kick-off on August 11th. Internships will run from September 1st to November 17th 2025, with job offers for top performers following in mid-November.

Interested candidates can apply at here and visit the Diageo Bar Academy website for more information about the Programme. About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol, and the proud producer of some of the world’s most iconic and loved brands including Johnnie Walker, Singleton, Baileys, Cîroc, Don Julio, Smirnoff, and Guinness. Through its global sustainability strategy, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress, Diageo is using its Learning for Life Programme to promote inclusion, diversity, and long-term economic empowerment across the communities it operates in.

