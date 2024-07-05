A Celebration of Dreamers and Doers: The Walk With Us Capsule Launch

Connect with us

In partnership with renowned fashion house, This Is Us, Johnnie Walker, one of the world’s leading Scotch whiskies, unveiled the “Walk With Us” capsule collection—an ode to Nigeria’s visionaries, dreamers, and doers. The collection showcased meticulously crafted pieces dipped in This Is Us’ signature indigo, adorned with hand-stitched messages designed to inspire a nation of trailblazers.

This collaboration stands as a testament to Johnnie Walker’s dedication to championing the vibrant Nigerian creative economy. The brand is on a mission to inspire a new generation of pioneers to stride confidently towards their dreams, just as the whisky has evolved and innovated throughout its history.

Our collaboration with This Is Us is a celebration of the resilience of the Nigerian spirit; we are honoured to have brought together such an esteemed group of creatives at the Walkers Mix, said Osato Evbuomwan, Marketing Manager of International Premium Spirit and Reserve Brands, Diageo Nigeria. Johnnie Walker has always been a catalyst for progress and ambition. With the ‘Walk With Us’ collection, we further solidify our commitment to fostering the creative spirit that defines Nigeria.

To celebrate its most recent collaboration, Johnnie Walker hosted luminaries and tastemakers from fashion, art, and entertainment at an exclusive experience at the Royal Box, Victoria Island, Lagos, on June 29, 2024. Guests were treated to a sensory journey, beginning with an immersive exhibition of the “Walk With Us” collection. A bespoke customisation experience allowed attendees to leave their mark on the fashion narrative, creating unique pieces as keepsakes of the evening. The atmosphere was further elevated by soulful melodies from Falana and Sisi Motara, culminating in an electrifying DJ set by Uncle Bubu that set the stage alight.

Explore the “Walk With Us” collection and discover this season’s must-have fashion statements.

Visit the website for more



