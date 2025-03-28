Johnnie Walker Spotlights Africa’s Music Brightest Stars at the 2025 TRACE Awards

The 2025 TRACE Awards, held on February 26, 2025, was a night of electrifying performances and cultural excellence, celebrating the artists shaping the global music scene. At the heart of this celebration was Johnnie Walker, the iconic whisky brand that champions progress, ambition, and bold creativity.

As a proud sponsor, Johnnie Walker presented two of the night’s most prestigious honours, Song of the Year and Best Newcomer, awarding South Africa’s Titom & Yuppe and Ivory Coast’s Himra for their outstanding contributions to African music.

In recognition of their artistry, both winners have been rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh, Scotland, where they will embark on an unforgettable experience — an honour truly befitting their talent and impact.

The Song of the Year award, one of the night’s most anticipated moments, was claimed by South African duo, Titom & Yuppe for their viral hit, Tshwala Bam.

The track’s infectious rhythm and undeniable groove united fans across continents, proving that African music knows no borders. The Best Newcomer award went to Himra from Ivory Coast, a rising star whose unique sound and relentless drive have set him apart. Johnnie Walker’s commitment to celebrating ambition and excellence shone through, reinforcing its role as a brand that recognizes and fuels the relentless spirit of African artists.

Beyond these wins, the night was filled with unforgettable moments, from powerful performances to well-deserved accolades across multiple categories.

Award highlights of the night included Nigeria’s Rema, who took home the Best Male Artist award, and South Africa’s Tyla, who emerged as the winner in the Best Female Artist category, further proving that African talent continues to dominate global conversations.

As the curtains close on an unforgettable night and artists continue to push boundaries, Johnnie Walker remains a steadfast supporter, walking alongside them as they take African music to even greater heights.

