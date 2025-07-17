Connect with us

Events

Gin Mare's Lagos Launch Brought a Taste of the Mediterranean to the City

Published

5 hours ago

 on

On a Wednesday evening at Salma’s, guests arrived expecting a typical Lagos launch but were instead transported to a setting inspired by a Spanish coastal village, where the gin carried notes of olive groves and sea breeze.

This was the scene at Gin Mare’s Nigerian debut last week, an immersive experience that left a strong impression.

The Mediterranean gin brand brought an entire coastal lifestyle with it. From the moment guests stepped into the transformed venue, everything felt intentionally different. The scent of fresh rosemary filled the air, citrus fruit installations created Instagram-worthy backdrops, and the lighting captured that summer evening glow we’ve all been chasing.

The atmosphere was perfect, but the cocktails were the real stars. Made with Arbequina olives, rosemary, basil, and thyme, each Gin Mare drink offered flavors that had guests genuinely savoring every moment.

Fashion and lifestyle influencers in attendance shared highlights from the event, which offered guests an engaging introduction to Spanish coastal traditions, Mediterranean botanicals, and their influence on Nigerian cocktail culture.

We wanted to introduce Lagos to the Mediterranean approach to life, explained Ibiyemi Dada, Senior Brand Manager for Brown Forman Portfolio. Gin Mare represents savoring quality moments, appreciating authentic craftsmanship, and finding beauty in unexpected details.

Ibiyemi Dada, Senior Brand Manager, Brown Forman Portfolio

Oyinkansola Afolabi, Brand Manager for Gin Mare, echoed this sentiment:

Lagos gin culture is incredibly sophisticated. The reception of Gin Mare’s Mediterranean heritage here has been all about genuine cultural curiosity. That’s exactly the kind of market we want to be part of.

Oyinkansola Afolabi, Brand Manager, Gin Mare

The guest list included tastemakers, lifestyle curators, and cocktail enthusiasts who understand genuine product excellence. Their reactions told the real story.

The launch proved something important about Lagos: when Mediterranean coastal culture meets Lagos excellence, beautiful things happen.

Scroll through the event photos below and discover more on Gin Mare’s Instagram.

