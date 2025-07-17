Business of Photography Conference Returns with Captivating Theme “The Art of Enterprise” for 2025

The much-anticipated Business of Photography Conference (BOP) is set to make a grand return, offering participants an opportunity to elevate their photographic journey. Scheduled to take place from September 15–19, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, this year’s edition is positioned to be a game-changer with its compelling theme, “The Art of Enterprise.“ The conference will explore the dynamic intersection of creativity and entrepreneurship within Africa’s thriving visual arts landscape.

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic gathering that goes beyond showcasing talent, offering direct access to the heart of the industry. The three-day event will bring together renowned photographers, visionary filmmakers, influential brand leaders, forward-thinking policymakers, and strategic investors from across the continent.Designed as a catalyst for growth, the conference will feature immersive masterclasses, thought-provoking panel discussions, strategic networking sessions, and captivating exhibitions, all aimed at equipping participants with essential business knowledge while inspiring their creative pursuits.

The Art of Enterprise represents the dedication to empowering visual storytellers to craft not just their art, but successful ventures, says Kola Oshalusi, the visionary behind BOP Conference. “In a digital landscape ruled by creativity, it’s critical for professionals to balance aesthetic prowess with business savvy. We’re here to ignite that powerful synergy among African creatives.

Building on its legacy of previous successful editions, BOP remains at the forefront of advocating photography’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s and Africa’s socio-economic growth. The visual arts sector is a robust avenue for job creation, culture preservation, and presenting Africa’s creative genius on the global stage.

The conference is designed for both emerging and established professionals in the visual storytelling space, including photographers, videographers, creative entrepreneurs, content creators, media practitioners, brand strategists, marketers, and art directors. It offers valuable insights for anyone involved in the business of visual content. For those looking to turn creative skills into sustainable enterprise, the Business of Photography Conference presents a timely and essential platform. Participants are encouraged to register early to secure their place at this groundbreaking conference. The Business of Photography Conference offers a unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders and be part of a transformative experience in the visual arts sector.

For more details, visit here or follow @bopnetworks on Instagram.

For sponsorship and partnership reach out to [email protected]

Media inquiries and partnerships, reach out to [email protected] .

About Business of Photography Conference

Founded with a mission to illuminate the wealth of opportunities within the creative industry, the Business of Photography Conference focuses on empowering photographers with a business-oriented approach. It serves as a vibrant hub for knowledge exchange and strategic collaborations, connecting creatives with potential clients, industry leaders, and government policymakers to forge a thriving artistic future.

Sponsored Content