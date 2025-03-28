Grey Announces $9,500 Grant Initiative for Women-Led Businesses.

Y Combinator-backed fintech Grey has launched the second edition of its “UpGreyed Her” program, offering $9,500 in equity-free grants to women entrepreneurs, marking a 19% increase from last year’s funding pool.

The initiative hopes to contribute to bridging the persistent funding disparity highlighted in the recent Harvard Kennedy report. The report states that women-founded startups receive just 2.4% of global venture capital, despite evidence that closing this gap could boost the global economy by $2.5 trillion to $5 trillion.

“After witnessing the impact of the first edition of UpGreyed Her in 2024, we were encouraged to continue the initiative this year with an increased funding pool and a partnership with the Women In Management, Business & Public Service (WIMBIZ), offering their mentorship program to our winners,” said Iheakachi Nwabueze, Head of Growth Global Marketing and Growth at Grey.

Nwabueze continued,

“For us at Grey, International Women’s Day is more than just another campaign on the calendar; it is a time for meaningful action. We are deeply committed to creating more opportunities for women entrepreneurs and ensuring they have the financial support they need to scale their businesses.”

The Executive Director of WIMBIZ, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, commented on the Upgreyed Her Grant Initiative and partnership with Grey, saying,

“The success of women in business is not just about individual achievements; it is also about creating an ecosystem that nurtures and sustains them. Our partnership with Grey for the UpGreyed Her Grant Initiative represents a collective effort to provide funding, mentorship, and resources that drive long-term success for female entrepreneurs. We are excited about the future we are building together.”

This year, four female entrepreneurs will receive funding after being evaluated by an all-female judging panel of industry leaders: $4,000 for the winner, $2,000 each for the two runners-up, and $1,500 for the third finalist.

Aminat Damilare Kazeem, last year’s grant recipient, expressed her gratitude to Grey for supporting female entrepreneurs, stating:

“Being a woman in this part of the world is tough, and being a female founder is even tougher. Having organizations like Grey provide grants to help women scale their businesses is truly remarkable. I hope more organizations follow their lead in initiatives like this.” Reflecting on her business growth since receiving the grant, she shared: “Thanks to Grey, we are moving into a bigger space, and we now export our products to the US and Canada.” She also advised this year’s applicants to put their best foot forward, pitch their business confidently, and never doubt themselves.”

The program aligns with the International Women’s Day 2025 theme “Accelerate Action,” following Grey’s successful 2024 grant, which awarded $8,000 to three female entrepreneurs in male-dominated industries.

Applications open on March 8, 2025, and close on April 8, 2025. Women entrepreneurs can apply at https://grey.co/iwd25.

For updates on the campaign, follow Grey on social media or visit their website

Sponsored Content