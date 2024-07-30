WIMBIZ is set to Expand Trade Opportunities for Women-Led Enterprises across Africa

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) continues to champion broad female leadership representation and inclusive economic growth in Nigeria and across the African continent.

As part of the second edition of its annual London Conference, WIMBIZ officials made a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom. The delegation, headed by Bisi Adeyemi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, included distinguished members such as Bola Adesola, Co-Founder; Aishah Ahmad, Trustee; Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, Executive Director; Rabi Isma, Chair of the London Conference Planning Group; Caroline Popoola, Vice Chair of the London Conference Planning Group, among others.

During the visit, WIMBIZ underscored the importance of women’s leadership and economic inclusion as a key driver for sustainable growth. The organization expressed its intent to partner with the Commission in promoting female leadership and facilitating market access and trade opportunities between Nigeria and the UK

Bisi Adeyemi emphasized the organization’s commitment to highlighting Nigerian entrepreneurs and working closely with the High Commission through its various export support initiatives. She remarked,

Our robust network of female-led businesses across various sectors is strategically positioned to capitalize on international trade opportunities between Nigeria and the UK to foster prosperity in both nations. She further advocated for increased representation of women on international corporate boards, stating, We have a substantial pool of qualified and board-ready women for organizations looking to diversify their governance teams.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, represented by its Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Bello Jaye, voiced his support for women’s inclusion. He stated,

The Nigerian High Commission is committed to supporting Nigerians and promoting beneficial programs. We are eager to facilitate investments and trade between Nigeria and the United Kingdom and are open to collaborating with your organization and its members.

Bello Jaye praised WIMBIZ for its two-decade-long dedication to advancing women’s issues. He highlighted the High Commission’s keen interest in collaborating with WIMBIZ, including hosting a sensitization forum for WIMBIZ associates. This forum aims to increase awareness of recent UK trade initiatives and explore strategies for expanding their businesses internationally.

About WIMBIZ

WIMBIZ (Women in Management, Business, and Public Service) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting women in leadership roles. WIMBIZ is of African roots with a global perspective of connecting and inspiring women across the globe to catalyze their growth to leadership positions and contributions to nation-building. With a history spanning 23 years, WIMBIZ has implemented various programs that inspire, empower, and advocate for greater representation of women in both the public and private sectors.

Having a global network of over 2,571 accomplished women who contribute to their initiatives in management, business, and public service. WIMBIZ collaborates with reputable domestic and international organizations to deliver impactful programs, positively influencing over 330,493 women to excel in their careers and businesses.

