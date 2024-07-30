Excellence Recognized: Haven Homes’ GM Ufuoma Ilesanmi Wins Prestigious AIHS Award

Ufuoma Ilesanmi, the General Manager of Haven Homes, has been honoured with the Woman in Real Estate Excellence Award 2024 by the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) recently held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The AIHS, Africa’s largest housing and construction expo, recognised Ufuoma’s transformation and contributions to the Real Estate industry.

Ufuoma’s impressive background includes a first degree in Human Resources and a Masters in Strategic Marketing, complemented by numerous leadership and management training. A versatile businesswoman, she has been instrumental in developing Haven Farms and Haven Suites while mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs.

Joining Haven Homes 13 years ago as a sales assistant, Ufuoma rose through the ranks to become the corporate manager, then the assistant general manager, and ultimately the general manager.

Her journey in the Real Estate industry has been marked by consistent growth and dedication.

In a brief interview, she expressed her humility and gratitude for the award, saying,

“I’m deeply honoured that the Africa International Housing Show has watched my growth over the years. This recognition of my consistency is humbling, as I didn’t realise people were observing my progress. I’m grateful for this award. I am grateful to my boss, Tayo Sonuga (MD/CEO, Haven Homes), who believes in me and has given me the platform to express myself. I truly hope this inspires others in their respective fields.”

Ufuoma’s success story highlights the importance of continuous learning, skill development, and adaptability in one’s career. Her journey from corporate management to becoming an award-winning figure in Real Estate demonstrates that dedication and self-improvement can lead to significant achievements.

Her multifaceted approach to business, involving starting new ventures and growing existing ones, coupled with her commitment to developing people, has set her apart in the real estate sector.

This award from AIHS is a testament to Ufuoma’s excellence and the positive impact she has made in the industry.

