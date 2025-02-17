Connect with us

Haven Homes honours Wode Maya with his own Street Name | Get the Scoop

Inspired

Written by Haven Homes
Published

5 hours ago

 on

At Haven Homes, those who shape Africa’s story are highly celebrated, and Wode Maya has done just that. The world sees Africa’s excellence through his lens— our entrepreneurs, culture, and boundless potential.

In 2021, during a visit to Richmond Gate Estate, he jokingly wished for a street named after him, inspired by the names of other icons on our roads. What started as a passing remark has now become a reality. Today, Haven Homes unveils Wode Maya Street—a tribute to a storyteller who expected nothing but gave everything.

This is more than a name on a sign; it’s a symbol of gratitude, a promise kept, and proof that hard work never goes unnoticed. At Haven Homes, we don’t just build luxury living spaces—we build trust, relationships, and a legacy of keeping our word.

Just as the promise was honoured, Haven Homes has also delivered about 200 housing units in Phase 1 of the recently completed Richmond Pearl Estate without any variation from the contracted prices since 2020!

Haven Homes stands as one of best known for our commitment to the promises made to every client who entrusts us with their dreams.

To Wode Maya and every dreamer out there, let this be a reminder—your voice matters, your work is seen, and sometimes, the universe listens so be a part of the celebration of this incredible moment and enjoy this insightful video below.

Sponsored Content

