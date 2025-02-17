Zoe Saldaña Wins Her First BAFTA for ‘Emilia Pérez’ + Full Winners List

Zoe Saldaña had a great night at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, held at The Royal Festival Hall in London and hosted by David Tennant. She won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the crime musical “Emilia Pérez,” marking her first-ever BAFTA win.

On stage, Saldaña opened her speech with a lighthearted moment, saying, “I was told not to cry by my children, so I’m going to try.” She went on to thank BAFTA, adding, “This is so validating and a true honour, because the very few times that I went for a part with a British accent, the dialect coach was like, ‘This is not going to happen to you.’”

In “Emilia Pérez,” Saldaña plays Rita Mora Castro, a lawyer who helps a Mexican cartel leader transition through gender-affirming surgery. The Spanish-language crime musical was one of the most nominated films of the night, receiving 11 nods, including Best Film, Best Director, and acting nominations for Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez. Saldaña is also nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

Other big winners at the BAFTAs included “Conclave,” which won Best Film and Outstanding British Film, and “The Brutalist,” which also took home four awards, including Best Director for Brady Corbet.

Best Film

“Anora” — Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown” — Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, James Mangold

“Conclave” — Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman (WINNER)

“Emilia Pérez”

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”

Mikey Madison, “Anora” (WINNER)

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” (WINNER)

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” (WINNER)

Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” (WINNER)

Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Director

“Anora” — Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” — Brady Corbet (WINNER)

“Conclave” — Edward Berger

“Dune: Part Two” — Denis Villeneuve

“Emilia Pérez” — Jacques Audiard

“The Substance” — Coralie Fargeat

Original Screenplay

“Anora” — written by Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” — written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

“Kneecap” — written by Rich Peppiatt, story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh

“A Real Pain” — written by Jesse Eisenberg (WINNER)

“The Substance” — written by Coralie Fargeat

Adapted Screenplay

“A Complete Unknown” — screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

“Conclave” — screenplay by Peter Straughan (WINNER)

“Emilia Pérez” — screenplay by Jacques Audiard

“Nickel Boys” — screenplay by RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

“Sing Sing” — screenplay by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield

Outstanding British Film

“Bird” — Andrea Arnold, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Lee Groombridge

“Blitz” — Steve McQueen, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland

“Conclave” — Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan (WINNER)

“Gladiator II” — Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Scarpa, Peter Craig

“Hard Truths” — Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe

“Kneecap” — Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh

“Lee” — Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, John Collee, Lem Dobbs

“Love Lies Bleeding” — Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman, Wereonika Tofilska

“The Outrun” — Nora Fingscheidt, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan, Amy Liptrot

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” — Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Mark Burton

Outstanding Debut By a British Winner, Director or Producer

“Hoard” — Luna Carmoon (Director, writer)

“Kneecap” — Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer) (WINNER)

“Monkey Man” — Dev Patel (Director)

“Santosh” — Sandhya Suri (Director, writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer), also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge

“Sister Midnight” — Karan Kandhari (Director, writer)

Film Not in the English Language

“All We Imagine as Light” — Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim

“Emilia Pérez” — Jacques Audiard (WINNER)

“I’m Still Here” (“Ainda Estou Aqui”) — Walter Salles

“Kneecap” — Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” — Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei

Documentary

“Black Box Diaries” — Shiori Ito, Hanna Aqvilin, Eric Nyari

“Daughters” — Natalie Rae, Angela Patton

“No Other Land” — Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” — Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford (WINNER)

“Will & Harper” — Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum

Animated Film

“Flow” — Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža

“Inside Out 2” — Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” — Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek (WINNER)

“The Wild Robot” — Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

Chiildren’s and Family’s Film

“Flow” — Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža

“Kensuke’s Kingdom” — Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” — Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek (WINNER)

“The Wild Robot” — Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

Casting

“Anora” — Sean Baker, Samantha Quan (WINNER)

“The Apprentice” — Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba

“A Complete Unknown” — Yesi Ramirez

“Conclave” — Nina Gold, Martin Ware

“Kneecap” — Carla Stronge

Cinematography

“The Brutalist” — Lol Crawley (WINNER)

“Conclave” — Stéphane Fontaine

“Dune: Part Two” — Greig Fraser

“Emilia Pérez” — Paul Guilhaume

“Nosferatu” — Jarin Blaschke

Editing

“Anora” — Sean Baker

“Conclave” — Nick Emerson (WINNER)

“Dune: Part Two” — Joe Walker

“Emilia Pérez”– Juliette Welfling

“Kneecap” — Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill

Costume Design

“Blitz” — Jacqueline Durran

“A Complete Unknown” — Arianne Phillips

“Conclave” — Lisy Christl

“Nosferatu” — Linda Muir

“Wicked” — Paul Tazewell (WINNER)

Make Up & Hair

“Dune: Part Two” — Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

“Emilia Pérez” — Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti

“Nosferatu” — David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton

“The Substance” — Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli (WINNER)

“Wicked” — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth

Original Score

“The Brutalist” — Daniel Blumberg (WINNER)

“Conclave” — Volker Bertelmann

“Emilia Pérez” — Camille, Clément Ducol

“Nosferatu” — Robin Carolan

“The Wild Robot” — Kris Bowers

Production Design

“The Brutalist” — Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia

“Conclave” — Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter

“Dune: Part Two” — Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau

“Nosferatu” — Craig Lathrop

“Wicked” — Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales (WINNER)

Sound

“Blitz” — John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison

“Dune: Part Two” — Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King (WINNER)

“Gladiator II” — Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan

“The Substance” — Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard

“Wicked” — Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title

Special Visual Effects

“Better Man” — Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

“Dune: Part Two” — Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe (WINNER)

“Gladiator II” — Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” — Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz

“Wicked” — Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith

British Short Animation

“Adiós” — José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti

“Mog’s Christmas” — Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding

“Wander to Wonder” — Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart (WINNER)

British Short Film

“The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing” — Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating

“Marion” — Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic

“Milk” — Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene

“Rock, Paper, Scissors” — Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer (WINNER)

“Stomach Bug” — Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)