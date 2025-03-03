Events
Zoe Saldaña is The First American of Dominican Origin to Win the Oscars
She said: “I know I won’t be the last”
Last night was a big one for Zoe Saldaña. The Hollywood actress won her first Oscar, taking home Best Supporting Actress at the 97th Academy Awards for “Emilia Pérez,” becoming the first American of Dominican origin to receive the honour. Filled with gratitude and emotion, she stood on stage, reflecting on what the moment meant to her and her family.
“My mom is here. My whole family is here. I am floored by this honour,” she said. “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita and talking about powerful women. My fellow nominees, the love and community that you have offered to me is a true gift, and I will pay it forward.”
In her speech, she honoured her grandmother who moved to the United States in 1961. “My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents,” she said. “With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope. The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish. My grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother.”
The win capped off an incredible awards season for Saldaña, who had already picked up a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a Critics Choice Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance.
See the full winners list from the 97th Oscars below.
Best picture
- Winner: Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best actress
- Winner: Mikey Madison – Anora
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Best actor
- Winner: Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best supporting actress
- Winner: Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
- Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Best supporting actor
- Winner: Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Best director
- Winner: Sean Baker – Anora
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
Best international feature
- Winner: I’m Still Here – Brazil
- The Girl with the Needle – Denmark
- Emilia Pérez – France
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany
- Flow – Latvia
Best animated feature
- Winner: Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best original screenplay
- Winner: Anora – Sean Baker
- The Brutalist – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
- A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg
- September 5 – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David
- The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
Best adapted screenplay
- Winner: Conclave – Peter Straughan
- A Complete Unknown – Jay Cocks and James Mangold
- Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard
- Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best original song
- Winner: El Mal – Emilia Pérez
- Never Too Late – Elton John: Never Too Late
- Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez
- Like A Bird – Sing Sing
- The Journey – The Six Triple Eight
Best original score
- Winner: The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best documentary feature
- Winner: No Other Land
- Black Box Diaries
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Best costume design
- Winner: Wicked
- Nosferatu
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Winner: The Substance
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best production design
- Winner: Wicked
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Conclave
Best sound
- Winner: Dune: Part Two
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best film editing
- Winner: Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best cinematography
- Winner: The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best visual effects
- Winner: Dune: Part Two
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best live action short
- Winner: I’m Not a Robot
- Anuja
- The Last Ranger
- A Lien
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best animated short
- Winner: In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Beautiful Men
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best documentary short
- Winner: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart