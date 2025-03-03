Zoe Saldaña is The First American of Dominican Origin to Win the Oscars

Last night was a big one for Zoe Saldaña. The Hollywood actress won her first Oscar, taking home Best Supporting Actress at the 97th Academy Awards for “Emilia Pérez,” becoming the first American of Dominican origin to receive the honour. Filled with gratitude and emotion, she stood on stage, reflecting on what the moment meant to her and her family.

“My mom is here. My whole family is here. I am floored by this honour,” she said. “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita and talking about powerful women. My fellow nominees, the love and community that you have offered to me is a true gift, and I will pay it forward.”

In her speech, she honoured her grandmother who moved to the United States in 1961. “My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents,” she said. “With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope. The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish. My grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother.”

The win capped off an incredible awards season for Saldaña, who had already picked up a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a Critics Choice Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance.

See the full winners list from the 97th Oscars below.

Best picture Winner: Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked Best actress Winner: Mikey Madison – Anora

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here Best actor Winner: Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice Best supporting actress Winner: Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave Best supporting actor Winner: Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Yura Borisov – Anora

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice Best director Winner: Sean Baker – Anora

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown