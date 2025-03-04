Tems’ Face Card and Star Power Lit Up Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party

A face card that never declines? Check. A stunning figure that styles clothes with grace? Check. Poses so captivating they’ll have you practising in front of your mirror? Check. And a voice that sings so exquisitely, it’s earned her two Grammy Awards? Check. Tems truly has it all, there’s no denying it.

At Jay–Z and Beyoncé’s annual Gold Party, the exclusive, star-studded gathering that followed the 2025 Oscars, Tems was clearly in her element. The photos she shared say it all, especially the group shots with Keke Palmer, Lori Harvey, Victoria Monét, Ryan Destiny, Karrueche, Chris Amore, Normani, and H.E.R. Their smiles, their confidence, their playful yet poised energy, those pictures are simply everything.

The party, held on March 2nd, 2025, in Los Angeles, is a key fixture on the Oscars’ after-party circuit, a private event that showcases Hollywood’s brightest stars. And we absolutely loved how Tems turned up at the party.

And let’s just mention that face card again, shall we?

See more photos below