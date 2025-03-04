Connect with us

Beauty Music Style

Tems’ Face Card and Star Power Lit Up Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party

Beauty Scoop Style

Chlöe & Halle Bailey Pulled Up to the 56th NAACP Image Awards Like Fashion Royalty | See Photos

Beauty

These Tips Will Help You Find Your Good Side & Look Picture-Perfect

Beauty

Beauty Products Are Getting More Expensive, Are You Willing to Pay the Price?

Beauty Scoop Style

Who Knew Tweed & Red Lips Could Look This Good? Anna Ebiere Banner’s Birthday Look Did

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Ini Dima-Okojie Is Still Glowing from Valentine’s Day & We Love to See It

Beauty Style

If Valentine’s Day Had a Face, It Would Look Like Chlöe Bailey in This Sequined Dress

Beauty Style

Did Anita Ukah’s Black Tie Look Steal the Show at "Reel Love" Premiere?

Beauty

Thinking About a New Hair Colour? Keke Palmer Says Do It!

Beauty Music Style

Yemi Alade Drops a Red-Hot Look for Valentine's Season | See Photos

Beauty

Tems’ Face Card and Star Power Lit Up Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party

Tems’ face card never declines. At Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party, her star power and stunning looks, spoke for itself.

Avatar photo

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram

A face card that never declines? Check. A stunning figure that styles clothes with grace? Check. Poses so captivating they’ll have you practising in front of your mirror? Check. And a voice that sings so exquisitely, it’s earned her two Grammy Awards? Check. Tems truly has it all, there’s no denying it.

At JayZ and Beyoncés annual Gold Party, the exclusive, star-studded gathering that followed the 2025 Oscars, Tems was clearly in her element. The photos she shared say it all, especially the group shots with Keke Palmer, Lori Harvey, Victoria Monét, Ryan Destiny, Karrueche, Chris Amore, Normani, and H.E.R. Their smiles, their confidence, their playful yet poised energy, those pictures are simply everything.

The party, held on March 2nd, 2025, in Los Angeles, is a key fixture on the Oscars’ after-party circuit, a private event that showcases Hollywood’s brightest stars. And we absolutely loved how Tems turned up at the party.

And let’s just mention that face card again, shall we?

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php