NSG and Lyvia’s “Venus” Visuals Are All About the Vibe

NSG and Lyvia have just dropped the visuals for “Venus,” bringing the energy of the track to life. The song is all about the thrill of meeting someone at a party, feeling that instant connection, and enjoying the night without any worries.

Lyvia’s chorus, “Take this tequila out my hand and take me to Venus on the dancefloor,” gives you that vibe of letting go and embracing the moment.

In the verses, the guys from NSG bring in their own unique energy. Kruddz raps, “You told me you said you can’t dance, well you can, but I’m feeling you anyway.” It’s about having fun, enjoying the attention, and not stressing about what comes next. The visuals reflect that playfulness, with flirtation and dance moves that make it impossible not to vibe along.

Watch below