Experience the “Trace Made In Africa” Afro Urban Festival in Portugal | June 2022

Global media network Trace and event promoter Apollon announce the opening of its general tickets to the first edition of a brand new experience and festival, “Trace Made In Africa”, across three hot days of the coming Summer: June 24th, 25th & 26th 2022, in Porto, Portugal. Tickets will be up at 6:00 pm today Feb 3rd, 2022.

The event will bring to Portugal some of the biggest and emerging names in Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Rap including Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Busiswa, DJ Cuppy, Eazi, Fire Boy, Tayc, Adekunle Gold, Fally Ipupa, Joe Boy, Boj, NSG, Showdem camp, and many more. For priority access to line-up and activities leading up to the festival please register here.

The festival will take place on the lush Douro riverbank in Porto, Portugal, with a view that draws you to the emblematic iron bridge that was designed by a disciple of Gustave Eiffel.

Trace Made In Africa will host 72 hours of non-stop fun and celebration that will continue from the main stage, down to the vibrant nightlife of the city. Pulsating through Afrobeats themed afterparties supported by local clubs and boat parties that will dock at the venue, “Trace Made In Africa” will have tailored experiences including pool parties with astonishing views and helicopter rides over the ocean, each elevating the pride & appreciation for the Afro-Caribbean culture.

“‘Trace Made In Africa’ is also about joining efforts with Trace across all markets, as they are an unparalleled voice for culture, education, entertainment, inclusion, and diversity for Africans around the world. For this event, Apollon has also partnered with the Portuguese authorities who will be highly represented by the Municipality of Porto, the Tourism Office for Porto, and The North of Portugal. We will demonstrate to the world that Portugal’s reputation as a leading tourism destination is well deserved. We will offer our fans the best time of their life along with the great quality of services, safety and security”, said the festival’s director Marco Azevedo, who has organized some of the biggest festivals in the world.” Speaking on the inspiration behind “Trace Made In Africa”, Olivier Laouchez, co-founder and executive chairman of Trace says “Nothing can replace a live experience to feel the power of the African and Caribbean artists and cultures. Apollon and Trace share the same values around Respect, Authenticity and Passion. These values will be core to this first edition of “Trace Made In Africa” in this amazing and welcoming city of Porto. Thanks to this event, we will take Trace’s mission – to Entertain and Empower our People – to the next level. “Trace Made in Africa” is a true reflection of what our People want: an amazing moment of music celebration and a unique opportunity to experience the many cultural disciplines they love – dance, art, fashion, food etc. – that will be offered during the festival!”

