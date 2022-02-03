BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Tropical Thursday

Tropical Thursday Traditional edition is happening this Thursday. It is going to be super fun and entertaining, featuring DJ Java.

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 0903 000 0021 or 09131058542

Chill and Vibes

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 0903 000 0021 or 09131058542

Silent Disco

Silent Disco with Enjoy.ng is back. Limited headsets are available.

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Garden Ikoyi, 8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

First Friday By EXPLagos

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

Date: Friday, February 4 & Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Truth Village, 112 Akerele St, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint • Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Funtime at Omu Resort

Looking for somewhere fun to go to this weekend? Wakawaka.ng has got you covered. They will be visiting Omu Resort this weekend and you’ve been invited. This is going to be so much fun as we have transportation, lunch, entrance fee, activities and practically everything covered. All you need to do is show up and have fun.

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wy, Ibeju, Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Weekend with Breather.ng

This weekend’s schedule is specially dedicated to everyone that loves all things love, beauty, decor, psychology or simply want to have a good time and network with amazing people. Breather.ng will be hosting a vision boarding event on Saturday, and on Sunday, there will be paint & sip, and also a pottery session.

Date: Saturday, February 5 – Sunday, February 6, 2022.

RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

The Event Mega Yardsale

If you are a decorator, caterer, events service provider, then this is for you. Say no to wastefulness this year. You can resell, revamp, some of your used items at the maiden edition of this mega yardsale. Come and purchase event items that are neatly used or almost new.

Date: Monday, January 7 – Tuesday, January 8, 2022.

Venue: Sheba Centre, 20 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Ikeja.

RSVP: 08023461552 or a DM.