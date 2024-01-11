Connect with us

Wale Tejumade to Host Godman Akinlabi, Aproko Doctor, and Others at Lofty Heights Conference 7.0

Yalo Launches Its Conversational AI Platform to Redefine Recycling in Nigeria

9mobile Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence with a Joyful End-of-Year Staff Event

Harmony in Spirits: Lord’s London Dry Gin Unveils a Night of Musical Elegance

From Tears to Triumph: Ayodele Alabi Captivates Audience at "Happiest Girl in the Room" Launch

Here’s How the Florence Modupe Foundation Improved the Lives of About 5000 Widows and Less Privileged in December Outreach

BN Red Carpet Fab: 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Gift Boxes, Big Impact: Knorr's "Share The Good" Makes a Mark Across Cities

Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734


Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, January 12, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Half Mask : IndiviDUALity By Phisha (Art Exhibition)

Date: Friday, January 12, 2024 – Saturday, January 20 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Kokopelli Art Gallery, 17 Ademola Street, Ikoyi . Lagos
RSVP: HERE

TOXIC NIGHT Hosted By TOBYOFABUJA

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue42b Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse 2 Abuja
RSVPHERE

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Restaurant & Lounge (@355landmark)


Games Night With Coco

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: 355 Landmark, Oniru
RSVPHERE

Tiny’s Condo Session

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Lekki Phase 1
RSVP: HERE

Nigeria Professional Football League: Sporting Lagos Vs Shooting Stars

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2023
Time: 3:30 PM
VenueOnikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena)
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, January 16, 3024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueJohnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVPHERE

