BNRSVP Events This Weekend

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734



Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, January 12, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Half Mask : IndiviDUALity By Phisha (Art Exhibition)

Date: Friday, January 12, 2024 – Saturday, January 20 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Kokopelli Art Gallery, 17 Ademola Street, Ikoyi . Lagos

RSVP: HERE

TOXIC NIGHT Hosted By TOBYOFABUJA

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: 42b Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse 2 Abuja

RSVP: HERE

Games Night With Coco

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: 355 Landmark, Oniru

RSVP: HERE

Tiny’s Condo Session

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE

Nigeria Professional Football League: Sporting Lagos Vs Shooting Stars Date: Sunday, January 14, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Onikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena)

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, January 16, 3024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE