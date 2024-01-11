Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, January 12, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Half Mask : IndiviDUALity By Phisha (Art Exhibition)
Date: Friday, January 12, 2024 – Saturday, January 20 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Kokopelli Art Gallery, 17 Ademola Street, Ikoyi . Lagos
RSVP: HERE
TOXIC NIGHT Hosted By TOBYOFABUJA
Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: 42b Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse 2 Abuja
RSVP: HERE
Games Night With Coco
Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: 355 Landmark, Oniru
RSVP: HERE
Tiny’s Condo Session
Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Lekki Phase 1
RSVP: HERE
Nigeria Professional Football League: Sporting Lagos Vs Shooting Stars
Date: Sunday, January 14, 2023
Time: 3:30 PM
Venue: Onikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena)
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, January 16, 3024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.
Date: Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE