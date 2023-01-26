BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, and have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Corporate Connect

Unwind, network and enjoy amazing live music at corporate connect.

Date: Friday, January 27, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08175881155 or 07011034692

Amapiano Vibes with Yellowlyfevents

A night of unlimited fun! Only Amapiano vibes. You shouldn’t miss this for anything.

Date: Friday, January 27, 2023.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Rango Rooftop, Lekki.

RSVP: 09049027698 or yellowlyfevents

Silent Disco

This weekend, Cruise Catchers and Rake It Up Lagos are taking the wavy route with a silent disco. It will feature fire dancers, twerk bunnies, hype, games, and so much more.

Date: Friday, January 27, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach Lagos, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lagos, Nigeria

RSVP: HERE

After Dark with Chiby

Date: Friday, January 27, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

Chill & Vibe

Date: Friday, January 27, 2023.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lagos.

RSVP: 09030000021 or 09131058542

Leadership Agenda Summit 2023 Nigeria

Leadership Agenda Summit 2023 Nigeria edition will provide a unique collaborative environment to reconnect, share insights, refreshing perspectives, and build problem-solving communities and initiatives. In 2023, we look forward to an extraordinary assemblage of leaders from all walks of life who will come together to discuss Nigeria and what must be done to see a new Nigeria.

Date: Friday, January 27, 2023.

Time: 8 AM.

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Games Day

The Games Day Experience is always Golden! It is more than an event really but often a rallying point for people to bond, destress and have a good time over different kinds of games.

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Rango Rooftop, Lekki.

RSVP: 09049027698 or yellowlyfevents

Sounds of Gidi January Rave

Who’s ready for the sounds of Gidi? Vibeoo Media is bringing you a fusion of Afrobeat and Electronic Dance Music from headliner DJs, Maze and MXtreme to end this January!

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: VCP, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Bollywood Night

Get ready for Bollywood night. It’s about to be an exciting night of dancing, music and masti. Join Hard Rock Cafe for the Republic Day celebration.

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

DIY Glamping

Do It Yourself Glamping means Glamorous camping. You will be camping in a cabin and not on the sand, all you need to do is bring your food drinks and games, and they will provide you with a means of transportation to the beach, tent and accommodation.

Date: Saturday, January 28 – Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Tarkwa Bay, Lagos.

RSVP: 09090630730 on Whatsapp

Surf & Yoga Class

Date: Saturday, January 28 – Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Tarkwa Bay, Lagos.

RSVP: 09090630730 on Whatsapp

Silent Disco Pop

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Medusa Lagos, Admiralty Way, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 07035227684

Alimosho Food Festival

Food, Music, and Fun!

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Venue: Abesan Mini Stadium, Ipaja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sweat It Out

Sweat it out is back again this weekend!

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: THE FREEME SPACE, Plot 16A, Block 139A, Nike Art Gallery Road, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE/08052910137 or 08032005106

Overnight Movie Hangout

2 Nollywood & 2 Hollywood Movies: Avatar, Battle on Buka Street, Lugard and Plane

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Magnificent Cinemas, Ikorodu-ososun Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Open Paint Session @ Strobrie Cafe

Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Strobrié Cafe, HFIA Garden, Tafawa Balewa Road, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Art X Selfie

It’s Art X Selfie again and this time with master doodle master-twist with Penieltheartist. Beyond a beginner painting session, this edition is Art Therapy where you paint your own portrait.

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Grenadine Lagos, 225 B Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 07010727360

Feast N Dive

This is not your average barbecue fest.

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Restaurant 23 (R23), Saka Tinubu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.